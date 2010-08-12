Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
How to Look Great in Layers
1. Cinch Your CoatDefine your waistline while you're staying warm by belting a long jacket or sweater. Work a leather cincher like Mary-Kate Olsen (left) or a fabric sash like Kerry Washington (right).
2. Pair a Cropped Jacket with a Long TopNot so fond of your middle? A flowy top will glide over your waist, while a fitted jacket will keep the look tailored. Try a dark bolero a la Joy Bryant (left) or Selena Gomez (right).
3. Button on a VestFollow the lead of Elle Macpherson (left) or Blake Lively (right) and add a fitted waistcoat to a blouson dress or top. The extra piece will hug your upper body (and your curves!).
4. Pair a Boyfriend Blazer with SkinniesThose with rocking legs, listen up! Show off your slender pins like Kirsten Dunst (left) or Zoe Saldana (right) while getting coverage (and warmth) from an oversize jacket.
5. Add a Long ScarfYour mom was right-vertical lines are slimming! Wrap a long scarf around your neck (like Cat Deeley, left, or Reese Witherspoon, right) and let the ends trail down for a slenderizing effect.
6. Wear Shorts with TightsCover your control-tops with a cute pair of shorts. Get inspired Jessica Alba (left) or Alexa Chung (right) and look for luxe fabrics-no-one will notice you're wearing Spanx!
Dec 5, 2017 @ 2:00 PM