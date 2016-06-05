InspiredByInStyle: How Reader of the Week Hannah Rupp Mixes and Matches to the Max

Fashion should always be fun and we highly encourage experimenting with different textures, patterns, and prints. That's why we covered "Mad Maximalism" in our May issue, inspiring this week's Reader of the Week, Hannah Rupp, to go a little more eccentric by mixing a white lacy top with a flouncy floral skirt and patterned bag. "I look like a flower in human form and I dig it!" she says. So do we!

