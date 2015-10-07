We Rank 9 of Fashion's Hardest Mini-Trends by Difficulty 

We know that certain trends in fashion aren't as wearable as, say, sporting a white T-shirt and jeans, but that doesn't mean we aren't up for a challenge. From donning a dress over pants to sporting a bandana as a scarf, we rank the hardest micro-trends that are hitting the streets, and tell you how to pull them off.
RELATED: Chanel's Airport-Themed Runway Show at #PFW Is a Fantastic Flight of Fancy
-
1. Double Bagging It
Difficulty: Hard
Sporting two mini bags is not as simple as carrying a practical tote and a crossbody—there needs to be some sort of method to your madness (i.e., the perfect color coordination) if you don't want to look like a try-hard.
-
2. Dress Over Pants
Difficulty: Hard
Wearing a dress over your pants—yes, over your pants—may seem like a confusing exercise, but that doesn't mean it can't work. The trick here is to think about proportion: Your dress can't be too long or too short. Call it the Goldilocks conundrum.
-
3. Strapless Top Over Button-Down
Difficulty: Moderate
Donning a bustier over a button-down isn't nearly as challenging as trying a dress over pants, but it does require some thought. Choose a white oxford to create a stark contrast between your strapless top, whether it be a bold color or basic black.
-
4. Furry Stole
Difficulty: Moderate
This is the glamorous meets nonchalance look. It may seem like you just threw the stole on, but notice the perfect tonal approach of our street-style star. If you are worried about the piece moving around too much, cinch it with a belt.
-
5. Bandana as a Scarf
Difficulty: Moderate
It's hard not to sport a bandana without conjuring bandit vibes, so twist it before you tie it around your neck and let the ends fall where they may.
-
6. Extra-Long Sleeves
Difficulty: Moderate
As die-hard fans of all things expertly tailored, this move is a bit out of our comfort zone. But there is something to be said for its laid-back appeal. Look for a style with cuffs, so you have the option to neatly roll up your sleeves if they start to drive you crazy.
-
7. Skirt Over Dress
Difficulty: Moderate
Layering a skirt over a dress is an easy way to get more mileage out of your one-piece wonders. A slit style is perfect for showing off what's interesting underneath.
-
8. Skinny Scarf
Difficulty: Easy
Call it the Kate Moss effect: We love a skinny scarf. Wrap one around your neck and pull over one shoulder for haphazard, rocker cool.
-
9. Belt Over Jacket
Difficulty: Easy
This is one of those styling tips that looks good on anyone. Replace the standard belt that comes with your coat with a leather one you already own. Call it instant chic.