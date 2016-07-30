Hailey Baldwin Totally Nails the Perfect Summer Weekend Style

Hailey Baldwin is no stranger to showing off a little extra while sporting her stylish off-duty getups. Yesterday was no different when the 19-year-old stunner stepped out in West Hollywood on a coffee run in blue jeans and a breezy top that gave a peek at her white lace bra beneath. Hardly a wardrobe malfunction, the peek-a-boo effect of the model's getup made her casual cool look flirty and feminine.

Baldwin drew added attention to her décolletage with layers of delicate necklaces in various lengths. A stack of chokers and a couple longer pieces that made their way down Baldwin's low neckline stood out against the beauty's tan skin. Baldwin balanced her lingerie-inspired top with ripped jeans cuffed above the ankles to give way to dark green fabric booties. She kept her light blonde tresses off her face with a laid-back ponytail and was fresh-faced with natural makeup.

When she's not slaying the street style game, the recently announced Guess girl and has been busy posing in front of the camera in shots like the Instagram posts below. She also is regular in Tommy Hilfiger denim ads and considering the way she rocked this weekend jeans look, we'd say she's the perfect pick.

see u tonight @guess 👅 A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jul 27, 2016 at 10:38am PDT

#HilfigerDenim A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jul 20, 2016 at 11:47pm PDT

