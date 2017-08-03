Good American Jeans Just Received a Very Sexy Update

Who says jeans can't be sexy? Certainly not Khloé Kardashian and her Good American co-founder Emma Grede. Their has has been keeping ladies looking hot with figure flattering designs that hug, contour, and show off curves. And some of the jeans just received a major makeover that reveals a hint of skin, too.

The latest Good American drop includes denim pants and skirts with grommet embellishments. You'll find the silver metal rings decorating the sides of the Good Waist jeans ($199; goodamerican.com). (Peep Kardashian wearing the blue version in the image at the top.) The pants are also available in black, and there's a coordinating mini skirt ($159; goodamerican.com) with round cutouts that wrap around the hem. All three pieces definitely prove that denim does not have to be boring.

Courtesy $159 SHOP NOW

Good American is also spicing things up with new blue and gray colors for the Good Legs line. The brand has a fresh pair of frayed hem jeans that are super chic, too. So we'll definitely have lots of cool denim options to shop for this fall.

VIDEO: Find Out How Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede Started Good American

Be sure to head to Good American's website to see everything, and check out some of the Good American discounts at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.