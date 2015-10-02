6 Style Lessons by Gigi Hadid on How to Wear Sweatpants Out in Public 

Kate Moss has her slip dresses, Taylor Swift, her crop tops, and Kim Kardashian, her skin-tight silhouettes. As for Gigi Hadid's fashion identifier? It's sweatpants. Yes, sweatpants. Traditionally reserved for couch days at home or a grueling workout sesh at the gym, sweats don't exactly exude high style (even when the athleisure trend was at its peak). But, clearly, the model is making an effort to change that. She has forged ahead, anointing the comfy loungewear as a staple in her off-duty uniform.
We studied up on her sweatpant-wearing ways and found six lessons on how to pull them off in public. Hadid's enviable physique, not required.
GIVE THEM A GLAM TREATMENT (above)
After walking in Balmain's spring 2016 show during Paris Fashion Week, the model switched into a sleek, monochromatic outfit, featuring a cropped knit and tapered sweats that she topped with a gold sequined blazer.
-
1. Elevate Them with Classics
The model touched down in Sydney over the summer in a pair of slim gray sweatpants that she elevated with a crop top, denim jacket, and classic black pumps.
-
2. Bare a Sliver of Midriff
Who knew sweats could be sexy? The model treated hers like a pair of high-waist denim and styled them a playful crop top to reveal just a teeny bit of skin.
-
3. Try a Tonal Color Palette
Hadid prioritized comfort for her flight out of JFK, but she did it stylishly in shades of gray. She committed to a monochrome palette and played with proportions by layering a cropped sweatshirt over a worn-in tee that was tucked into charcoal gray sweatpants.
-
4. Pick Luxe Fabrics
Take sweats to the next level with a pair that's cut from a nicer cloth, but boasts the same slouchy silhouette. For an evening out Hadid 'grammed a photo of herself with her BFF in sleek black joggers that she styled with a black crop top and boots.
-
5. Add Trendy Accents
Hadid was snapped a couple of years ago (which serves as further proof that her love for sweatpants runs deep) on a coffee run in a white Victoria's Secret Pink pair that she dressed up with a sleek blush coat, cool tortoiseshell shades, and trendy wedged sneaks.