The catwalker made a serious case for leopard when she stepped out in N.Y.C. in a pair of black ripped jeans by Ksubi, a black tank, and a fuzzy leopard-print, mid-length coat by Majorelle (get a similar style from Revolve). She finished off the look with black platform booties and John Lennon-style sunglasses, and of course, a to-go cup from Starbucks. We wonder if she's a mocha latte kind of gal, or perhaps someone who enjoys a nice herbal tea ...