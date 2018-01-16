Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Gigi Hadid's Best Street Style Moments
1. January 14, 2018
The model stepped out for dinner in N.Y.C. on Sunday in an all-white look that's equal parts cozy and chic. Hadid paired a Sally LaPointe feathered sweater ($2,450; modaoperandi.com) and side-slit pants with snakeskin boots and a Stalvey mini trunk bag for a new spin on winter whites. Anyone else getting Angelina Jolie vibes?
2. January 9, 2018
Why wear a black puffer coat when you can wear a hot pink one? That's definitely Gigi Hadid's motto. The supermodel stepped out in N.Y.C. wearing an ankle-length pink puffer, which she coordinated with a cropped sweater and a pair of statement earrings in similar hues. She paired the bright top and outerwear with printed pants that featured shimmering pink stripes. Hadid finished off the look with small rectangular white sunglasses and sneakers.
3. December 20, 2017
Gigi Hadid stepped out looking like a chic version of Frosty the Snowman in New York City, and we're kind of into it. To combat the chill, she wore a long furry white coat with bold black buttons, thus the Frosty reference. Hadid completed the look with a white top, black leggings, and matching lace-up boots.
4. November 15, 2017
The model stepped out in an all-white look with eyes on her feet and shades on her eyes. She wore a pair of flat mules from her second Stuart Weitzman collection that had a bold evil eye design on it. She paired the statement shoe with a neutral look by Zeynep Arcay and glamorous tinted shades.
5. November 8, 2017
Hadid took leather leggings to a new level in lace-up latex pants while leaving her hotel in London. She paired the daring trousers with not one but two cropped tops: a black turtleneck and a destroyed denim jacket that showed off her insanely toned abs. The fresh-faced model finished her look with a pair of laced combat boots and minimal makeup.
6. October 16, 2017
The model stepped out looking dressed like a princess in a bright yellow sequin dress for the N.Y.C. movie premiere of All I See Is You. She paired the midriff-baring look with yellow pumps and statement earrings.
7. September 10, 2017
Hadid took to the town in a white Prada pocket tee, skintight leather leggings (shop a similar pair here), and white sky-high platform sneakers that look nearly impossible to walk in. She topped off the outfit with a mini top-handle black purse and rectangular sunglasses.
8. September 7, 2017
The model took a break from walking in New York Fashion Week shows to head to a fitting, and she wore the perfect Barbie-esque outfit to do it. Hadid wore a plunging bright pink jumpsuit with a baby pink peekaboo bra, and she paired the statement look with an unconventional green handbag and shoes.
9. September 6, 2017
The off-duty model looked angelic in an all-white ensemble in N.Y.C.
10. September 5, 2017
The model stepped out in N.Y.C. ahead of NYFW in a white tank, wool shawl, and matching fuzzy slides, but it was her denim that had us talking. Her light-wash straight leg Maje jeans came with a hidden message on her back pocket: her boyfriend's name, "Zayn." So cute.
11. August 28, 2017
The model went to her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show fitting in a ripped crochet crop top and matching pants.
12. July 30, 2017
The model expertly mixed two very different prints while out in N.Y.C. over the weekend. Hadid paired a pinstripe button-up with a pair of multicolor striped pants that changed direction beneath the knee—both by ETRO. She kept her accessories simple with the bold ensemble, wearing just a pair of tiny sunglasses and black sock boots (shop a similar pair here).
13. July 28, 2017
The model was photographed out and about in New York City wearing a shirt that paid tribute to Star Wars with a graphic that included the Death Star itself. In an equally bold move, she paired the top with bright red bell-bottom pants and matching suede shoes, because why not match a statement top with a statement bottom?
14. July 19, 2017
Hadid expertly matched her bold lip color to her blue tracksuit while stepping out in N.Y.C. She accessorized with lace-up sneakers and black Roberi & Fraud sunglasses ($175; roberiandfraud.com).
15. July 18, 2017
It's Gigi Hadid's job as a model to be able to wear just about anything and she proved to do so again in a silky open-collar Etro shirt. The talent hit the streets of N.Y.C. in the casual look, mastering the half-tuck and pairing her top with light-wash jeans and leopard-print booties. Those tinted sunglasses? The perfect cherry on top.
16. July 17, 2017
Who knew Hadid was such a Rolling Stones fan? The model wore a Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt (which you can buy here for $52) advertising the band's 1981 tour in the United States while walking around New York City. She paired the shirt with white patterned pants, a matching wrap around her waist, and black buckled slides.
17. July 12, 2017
How does Gigi make anything and everything look so fab? She marched across Beverly Hills on Wednesday in light-wash high-waist jeans by 3x1 ($143, originally $285; 3x1.us) paired with a black tank, an off-the-shoulder blouse, Raen sunglasses ($135; zappos.com), and Gucci flats. Her apparent M.O.? Less is more.
18. July 11, 2017
The model proved that head-to-toe black can work in the summer in a cropped tank top, high-waist flare pants (shop a similar pair here), and André Assous patent leather slides ($235; andreassous.com). She polished off the monochrome look with gold chain necklaces, geometric-shaped reflective sunglasses, and a slicked-back ponytail.
19. July 10, 2017
The model stepped out for a shopping trip in Beverly Hills, Calif., in a white crop top, navy and yellow striped wide-leg pants, and André Assous patent leather slides ($235; andreassous.com). She paired the outfit with a mini top-handle bag (shop a similar style here) and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.
20. July 5, 2017
The model found an interesting new way to wear a belt while grabbing coffee in West Hollywood. She tucked a white tee into a pair of high-waist, wide-leg trousers that had a belt buckled around each thigh. She paired the ensemble with pink pumps (shop a similar pair here), Le Specs x Adam Selman cat-eye sunnies ($77; matchesfashion.com), a micro top-handle purse, and a sleek updo.
21. June 29, 2017
Hadid is feeling the holiday spirit! She dressed in a Fourth of July-esque denim look with pops of red on her boots and tube top. Her jeans were a mixed denim favorite of hers that she also wore the day before, and she finished the look with a bold red lip.
22. June 28, 2017
The supermodel isn't afraid to show off a little skin while running errands. Hadid stepped out in New York City wearing a cropped black tee, which displayed her toned abs, and high-waisted flared jeans. She finished off the look with black boots, a red cross-body bag, and shades.
23. June 26, 2017
Hadid found the perfect substitute for a ball gown in this intricately beaded crop top paired with peach-colored satin pants. She polished off the look with bold orange eyeshadow and a pair of tan Christian Louboutin pumps.
24. June 26, 2017
How do you take basics to the next level? If you're Gigi Hadid, you wear bold accessories. The model stepped out in New York City in cropped jeans and a ribbed tank top, which she paired with a Furla jungle micro bag, lemon-hued Doc Marten boots and coordinating yellow-tinted sunglasses.
25. June 21, 2017
Summer has officially arrived, and on the longest day of the year, Gigi Hadid was spotted in N.Y.C. putting a warm-weather spin on the modern pantsuit. The model paired a mauve jacket with matching cropped pants, throwing on a white crop top and sneakers to complete her monochrome look.
26. June 20, 2017
This is not your average coffee run. Hadid stepped out in New York City wearing a black, gold, and teal velvet hoodie with matching billowy sweatpants. She paired comfortable look with black patent leather loafers by Andre Assous ($235; andreassous.com) and light-colored sunglasses. The supermodel kept the look casual, slicking her hair back into a low bun.
27. June 19, 2017
In case you needed assistance spotting the supermodel, she wore an outfit to help you out. Hadid walked through New York City in bright orange pants with matching shades. She paired the statement pieces with a light blue denim jacket and plain white T-shirt.
28. June 15, 2017
The supermodel looked like an off-duty Cinderella while stepping out in New York's Soho neighborhood on Thursday in a monochrome powder blue look. She paired a pastel sweater with high-waist paperbag trousers (shop a similar look here), polishing off the chic ensemble with a white micro purse (shop a similar style here) and matching booties.
29. JUNE 14, 2017
The supermodel showed off her playful side in New York City wearing a shirt that '90s kids will recognize (and love!) Hadid wore a vintage-looking Nickelodeon cropped sweatshirt that gave us flashbacks to the days of Slime Time Live. She paired the statement piece with high-waist light denim Frame jeans ($275; frame-store.com), white statement booties, and a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses (shop a similar pair here).
30. May 19, 2017
For most of us, wearing a sheer shirt and bra is a major style risk, but for Gigi Hadid, it was definitely a win. The supermodel stepped out in Manhattan in a see-through top, cropped black jeans (shop a similar pair here), and Reebok sneakers ($75; nordstrom.com) and added a pop of color with a pink top-handle purse.
31. June 12, 2017
Hadid stepped out bra-free in a white crop top in N.Y.C. on Monday. The street style star paired the simple top with a pair of pinstripe straight-leg pants adorned with a giraffe on her right leg. She paired the look with white leather ankle boots with a stiletto heel (shop a similar pair here), a pair of orange geometric sunnies, and a brown phone case that doubled as a clutch.
32. June 2, 2017
Gigi Hadid made a case for all-yellow everything in this Sally Lapointe getup, which she complemented with rectangular sunnies and a tan point-toe mules. We're especially loving the lace-up pants and corset top, though this look is not for the faint of heart!
33. May 13, 2017
Hadid stepped out in N.Y.C. in a cropped graphic tee, light-wash step-hem jeans (shop a similar style here), and a leather motorcycle jacket, flashing a hint of her incredibly toned abs. The model paired her off-duty look with cat-eye sunglasses, white sneakers, and a pink top-handle micro purse.
34. May 12, 2017
Gigi took to the streets of N.Y.C. in a pair of step-hem cropped MOTHER jeans with red racing stripes down each side ($228; motherdenim.com), ivory sock boots (shop a similar look here), a cropped Tommy Hilfiger logo sweater, and an oversize red sweatshirt (Zayn's?).
35. May 11, 2017
The top model stepped out in the Big Apple rocking a too cool Tommy Hilfiger jacket that featured knit sleeves (shop similar here) and embroidered patches. Hadid paired the statement piece with a black top, edgy skinnies, matching velcro boots, and round sunnies.
36. May 4, 2017
The in-demand model sisters were spotted out together in the Big Apple showing off their enviable style. Gigi rocked a black bra underneath a sheer bodysuit by ALIX ($195; alixnyc.com) that she paired with a plaid jacket and matching pants, while Bella opted for an all-red look that included sunnies, a graphic hoodie, skinny jeans, and heeled sandals.
37. May 3, 2017
Hadid rocked '90s throwback fashion in N.Y.C. in a blue sweatshirt emblazoned with a glittering “MTV” logo (shop a similar look here). She paired the retro top with small black sunglasses ($195; roberiandfraud.com), frayed-hem jeans, and platform sneaker boots.
38. April 24, 2017
Both Dr. Martens and Timberland boots have been enjoying their time in the spotlight and Hadid is providing the same service to combat boots. The model stepped out in N.Y.C. in a pair of suede lace-up boots with thick rubber soles. She paired the shoes with a Versace cut-out sweatshirt, black hoodie, and ripped jeans.
39. April 23, 2017
Hadid looked pretty in pink as she (and a giant bouquet of roses) rang in her 22nd birthday in N.Y.C. The birthday girl took to the streets in a pink pair of fur-lined Gucci mules ($995; shop.nordstrom.com), cuffed boyfriend jeans, a cropped tee, and a long pale pink coat.
40. April 17, 2017
The top model donned denim-on-denim to tote boyfriend Zayn Malik's adorable pup around New York City. She paired a distressed Mother jean shirt ($268; motherdenim.com) with cropped pants for the outing, and accessorized with embroidered Gucci slides, mirrored sunglasses, and a pastel pink backpack.
41. April 17, 2017
Hadid stepped out in the Big Apple wearing a too cool look that consisted of a red hoodie, distressed Topshop denim jacket, and matching cropped jeans. Black patent combat boots, round sunnies, an Uri Minkoff x Jason Rembert backpack, and a sleek topknot complete her off-duty ensemble.
42. April 14, 2017
The street style star stepped out in yet another ab-baring two piece this week, this time a black and white tracksuit with a cropped zip-up top and wide-leg pants with buttons up the side, reminding us of the tear-away pants that dominated '90s athleticwear. She paired the throwback look with black aviator shades and white sneakers.
43. April 13, 2017
The in-demand model had a pajama party on the streets of the Big Apple when she stepped out wearing a green and white striped satin set. She jazzed up her fancy sleepwear—which was monogrammed with her first name—by adding ankle-strap heels and a pair of black-rimmed glasses.
44. April 12, 2017
The model returned to her N.Y.C. apartment on Wednesday in a tracksuit that costs more than many people's rent. Hadid showed off her incredible abs in a now sold-out Sally LaPointe cashmere embellished crop top ($2,150; modaoperandi.com) and sweatpants with a long slit up the side ($1,950; modaoperandi.com). She polished off the look with a pair of Stella Luna metallic heels.
45. April 12, 2017
Hadid stepped out in N.Y.C. wearing one of her most casual looks yet: a cotton Project Social T long-sleeve shirt ($40; revolve.com), drawstring sweatpants, and a pair of DKNY slip-on sneakers that look like she's wearing black socks ($348; dkny.com). The model let her long hair loose and slipped on a pair of big shades and minimal makeup for the casual outing.
46. April 11, 2017
Hadid gave her partnership with Tommy Hilfiger some love, stepping out in New York City wearing a graphic tank top by the brand under a long plaid duster and paired with denim Bermuda shorts. The top model accessorized her look with tan suede boots and wore her blonde strands in a wavy half updo.
47. April 10, 2017
The in-demand model was spotted in New York City sporting a green bomber jacket and matching sweatpants. She topped off her athleisure look with black Reebok sneakers, mirrored Linda Farrow shades, and a sleek ponytail.
48. April 6, 2017
Hadid went casual while out in Paris in a ripped T-shirt (shop a similar style here) and high-waist jeans cuffed at the ankle to show off her black combat boots. She finished off the look with a pair of oversize black sunglasses, a leather shoulder bag, and a sweatshirt tied around her waist.
49. April 5, 2017
Hadid took to the streets of Paris in sleek lace-up leather pants (shop a similar look here), her go-to velcro Doc Martens ($140; shoebuy.com), a long black coat, and a semi-sheer black sweater with red stitching. Lookin' fierce, girl!
50. April 3, 2017
Hadid was snapped making her way through the Big Apple in a cropped black hoodie and matching high-waisted leggings that showed off her super fit physique. She topped off her look with a long coat, black leather sneakers, gold Linda Farrow sunnies, and a pompom-adorned backpack.
51. March 31, 2017
The stylish Reebok ambassador put a patriotic spin on classic athleisure in a multi-color graphic tee, navy duster, red cat-eye shades, pin-striped capris, and bright red sneakers (shop a similar look here).
52. March 30, 2017
Ms. Hadid stepped out in SoHo on Thursday rocking a bold orange hoodie, matching shades, army green trousers, and a cozy pair of fur-lined rose appliqué Gucci mules (shop a similar style here).
53. March 29, 2017
Hadid matched her bold maroon lip from head to toe, with a berry-colored hoodie and red Dr. Martens boots ($59; amazon.com). She added mirrored sunglasses, a printed bomber, and olive-colored joggers to complete the look.
54. March 20, 2017
The model channeled her inner Power Ranger in a graphic tee, leather leggings, ankle boots, and a matching long coat.
55. March 18th, 2017
Hadid was seeing life through rose-colored glasses (literally) in N.Y.C., when she stepped out in this casual-chic, all-pink ensemble. The model paired a cozy cashmere sweatsuit with a round pink bag and DKNY platforms, providing the ultimate in off-duty dressing inspiration.
56. March 17, 2017
The model added a pop of color to her otherwise all-black outfit with an orange sweatshirt reading "Somerset Tigers" (get your own orange pullover here). She wore it over a black turtleneck and paired with black jeans from Frame Denim ($209; shopbop.com) and patent leather booties.
57. March 7, 2017
Incroyable! Hadid looked fierce while leaving the site of Chanel's PFW show in a Karl Lagerfeld graphic tee, deconstructed denim jacket, cat-eye shades, leather pants, and an edgy velcro pair of Dr. Martens combat boots ($140; shoebuy.com).
58. March 16, 2017
Hadid kept her white streak post-N.Y.C. snowstorm in a snakeskin-print white jacket, a white turtleneck sweater, and black pants. She finished off the look with a Givenchy hat, oversize sunnies, and blue combat boots (get a similar pair here).
59. March 16, 2017
Hadid stepped out in chilly N.Y.C. less than 48 hours after a snowstorm in loose white pants and heeled boots, proving that she truly is a style wizard. She paired the look with a ivory cashmere turtleneck Stephanie Rad sweater ($950; preorder on stephanierad.com) and a matching bag, making winter whites look oh-so-chic.
60. March 7, 2017
Gigi was giving us some serious Outsiders vibes in this '50s inspired ensemble. The mode was spotted out during PFW in a motorcycle-style fur coat (shop a similar, fur-free style here), plaid cropped pants, black ankle boots, and thin silver hoops, we're not sure whether she's more of a greaser or a soc...
61. March 5, 2017
The model stepped out in Paris looking like Barbie IRL in an iridescent pink coat, gray tee, and black leather leggings from House of CB ($89; houseofcb.com) held up by a Rockins eyelet belt ($295; net-a-porter.com) She polished off the glam look with cat-eye shades and a black Rockins bandana ($125; rockins.com) tied around her neck.
62. March 2, 2017
Hadid flashed her killer abs in Paris with a denim-on-denim ensemble of a cut-off Topshop tee ($28; topshop.com) with frayed-hem jeans and an oversize denim jacket. The model accessorized with second-skin booties (try a similar pair from Topshop), a crossbody bag with a chain-link strap, and round sunglasses by KREWE ($275; krewe.com).
63. February 28, 2017
Hadid stepped out between shows in Paris in a nerdy-chic ensemble comprised of her go-to Dr. Martens ($94; shoebuy.com), cropped step-hem deconstructed jeans (try a similar pair via matchesfashion.com), an off-the-shoulder high-low sweater over a black bodysuit, and a pair of dark-rimmed glasses.
64. February 25, 2017
Hadid showcased her off-duty flair in an oatmeal-hued Stephanie Rad turtleneck sweater, a camo fur-lined trench, olive pants, and a beige pair of Tony Bianco sock boots (shop them in black or khaki here).
65. February 24, 2017
Hadid stepped out in Milan in a bold coral-red pantsuit, a color that we've been seeing all over the runways this fashion month. The model paired the tailored pants with a slouchy cream turtleneck sweater and wore her matching blazer over her shoulders, in true cool-girl fashion.
66. February 22, 2017
To step out with her sister Bella in Milan, Gigi donned a sexy black slip dress with lacey embellishments (try a similar style via nordstrom.com) under a brown cow-print coat and paired the ensemble with black booties.
67. February 20, 2017
Hadid is out to prove that beige is the new black. The model stepped out in London in a cream-colored look, from her fur coat down to her high-waist pants and pointed boots. The 21-year-old tied up her white tee to show off her enviable abs.
68. February 16, 2017
Hadid stepped out in New York City looking sporty in a winter white ensemble that included a cropped frill neck Topshop top ($28; topshop.com), satin bomber jacket, and coordinating joggers. She accessorized with chunky matching boots and oversize black sunnies by Quay, and pulled her long strands into a sleek bun.
69. February 15, 2017
Hadid stepped out in a utility-style jumpsuit (get a similar look from Nordstrom) over a lace-up bralette, paired with black booties and a colorful leather jacket.
70. February 14, 2017
The blonde bombshell rocked a T-shirt dedicated to boyfriend Zayn Malik ($35; zaynmalikstore.com), skinny black leather pants, and a long patent leather trench coat that she wore artfully draped open in New York City. She further accessorized with black moto boots, a leather Uri Minkoff backpack, and aviator sunglasses.
71. February 13, 2017
The top model hit the town in a black top and coordinating leather pants during New York Fashion Week. She added a touch of winter white to her outfit in the form of a chic robe-style coat and mini backpack.
72. February 13, 2017
While out in the Big Apple, Hadid donned funky wide-leg red trousers and a black turtleneck that she paired with a long white trench. A pair of pointed suede boots and oversize sunnies completed her ensemble.
73. February 12, 2017
The model stepped out in an effortless outfit, featuring leather leggings (get a faux-leather pair from Free People), a patchwork fur coat (get a similar style from Revolve) over a gray turtleneck sweater, black combat-style boots, and blue sunglasses.
74. February 11, 2017
Hadid was spotted out and about in N.Y.C. in a red oversize bomber over a white Bassike hoodie and black turtleneck, paired with crop-flare leather pants, shiny red Dr. Martens ($140; zappos.com), and red sunnies (get a similar pair from Ray-Ban).
75. February 5, 2017
The star was seen on the New York City streets wearing a chic olive green military-inspired jacket and skinny black leather Frame moto pants ($1,025; frame-store.com). Hadid topped off her ensemble with a dark turtleneck, classic black Freda Salvador boots, and a coordinating furry bag. She styled her darkened locks in bombshell waves.
76. February 3, 2017
Hadid hit the streets in a cropped Grana crewneck sweater ($99; grana.com) and ripped boyfriend jeans that she topped off with a fuzzy gray jacket. She completed her New York City-ready look with fresh white kicks and matching sunglasses, and pulled her long locks into a messy bun.
77. February 2, 2017
The model proved she's a true New Yorker when she stepped out rocking an all-black outfit in the city. For the occasion, Hadid chose a cropped turtleneck and matching sweatpants that she paired with a leather bomber jacket, mesh booties, a Sophie Hulme square tote, and statement sunnies.
78. February 1, 2017
Hadid was spotted outside her Big Apple apartment in a printed pajama shirt and leather skinnies that she topped off with a matching bomber jacket. She added cool accessories to finish her outfit, including sleek round sunnies, a mini black leather handbag, and peach-colored sneakers.
79. January 31, 2017
The star braved the New York City snow in a cropped Zoë Jordan sweater and cuffed jeans that she topped off with an embellished black coat. She completed her chic outfit with a pair of Stuart Weitzman boots, white-rimmed sunglasses, and a black leather bag. A bold red lip and sleek hairstyle finished the model's ensemble.
80. January 27, 2017
Hadid was spotted in New York City wearing a long olive topper that gave us serious coat envy. She paired the chic piece with a white top, cropped Sandro jeans, neutral Nicholas Kirkwood slides, a fresh white bucket bag, and oversize Sunday Somewhere round sunnies.
81. January 26, 2017
Hadid shows us all how to wear sweats out in public and still look totally chic in this gray ensemble, pairing the track pants and pullover with white sneakers and a white crossbody bag.
82. January 25, 2017
Gigi went incognito on the streets of New York—well, almost: that “G”-bearing Good American sweatshirt ($160; goodamerican.com) kind of gave the model away. Hadid paired her top with a set of straight-leg ripped jeans, white sneaks, bold blue socks, a navy baseball cap, and round-lens glasses.
83. January 24, 2017
Hadid doubled up on her layers for a chilly N.Y.C. day, wearing a long gray coat (get a similar one from Topshop) over a fuzzy gray cardigan from B Collection by Bobeau ($158; bloomingdales.com), a vintage Lauren Moshi rocker tee, moto-style dark wash DL1961 jeans ($136; revolve.com), and white sneakers. The model accessorized with round sunglasses and a structured black purse.
84. January 23, 2017
The catwalker made a serious case for leopard when she stepped out in N.Y.C. in a pair of black ripped jeans by Ksubi, a black tank, and a fuzzy leopard-print, mid-length coat by Majorelle (get a similar style from Revolve). She finished off the look with black platform booties and John Lennon-style sunglasses, and of course, a to-go cup from Starbucks. We wonder if she's a mocha latte kind of gal, or perhaps someone who enjoys a nice herbal tea ...
85. January 23, 2017
Hadid stepped out with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, donning a pair of blue and white pinstripe pants, a simple white tee, and a shearling-lined, embroidered denim jacket (get a similar style from Topshop). Round sunnies and white kicks finished off the look.
86. January 20, 2017
The 21-year-old hit the shops in Paris on Friday in a set of nude sandals (shop similar here: $398; shop.nordstrom.com), an intricately patterned sweater with matching scarf, and a pair of sexy leather pants.
87. January 19, 2017
Hadid strolled about N.Y.C.'s Soho on Thursday in a set of zipper-front cropped Sandro jeans ($275; us.sandro-paris.com), glittering gold Saint Laurent booties (shop them in black: $507; farfetch.com), a tan shearling jacket, and a silvery pair of cat-eye sunnies.
88. January 18, 2017
While out in the Big Apple, the model donned a Pam & Gela striped shag coat ($330; pamandgela.com), a white T-shirt, and cropped lightwash Sandro skinny jeans. She topped off her look with orange sunnies and matching orange sneakers.
89. January 16, 2017
The star hit the streets in a sporty ensemble that consisted of a distressed gray hoodie, bomber jacket, black cropped leggings, and Rebook sneakers.
90. January 17, 2017
The top model made her way through JFK in a sleek black hoodie, matching cropped Mother jeans ($196; mother.com), and cool studded boots. She topped off her effortless ensemble with an orange beanie, sunglasses, a black leather Mansur Gavriel bag ($895; mansurgavriel.com), and a Louis Vuitton roller suitcase.
91. December 12, 2016
The top model was all smiles in an animal print top, black skinny jeans, and an edgy leather jacket while hanging out in the Big Apple.
92. Gigi Hadid
Shop the look: Parker Smith Bombshell Bell jeans, $178; parkersmith.com. Krewe Iris sunglasses, $295; krewe.com. Mansur Gavriel Lady bag, $750; net-a-porter.com. Rodarte boots, $874; fwrd.com.
93. December 7, 2016
The bombshell showed off her sporty side (and toned midsection) while out in New York City. For the occasion, she rocked a cropped Reebok graphic tee with a coordinating jacket, chic black leggings, and cool red kicks. Oversize sunnies and a messy ponytail finished her look.
94. November 27, 2016
The model made Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport her runway in a pale peach printed bomber jacket and black leather pants in advance of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Round sunnies and black sneakers completed her look.
95. November 09, 2016
Hadid hit the streets in a pavement-grazing animal print coat and chic black dress that she paired with matching accessories.
96. June 17, 2016
The model turned heads in N.Y.C. in a pair of black leather lace-up pants and a button-up denim shirt, but it was her choice of footwear that got us really talking. Hadid completed her look with a pair of casual Adidas Superstar kicks, adding a black leather bag, mirrored Illesteva sunnies, a silver necklace, and stud earrings.
97. November 2, 2016
Hadid hit the streets in a coordinating Brandon Maxwell sweater and skirt that she teamed with a pair of silver Stuart Weitzman boots.
98. November 1, 2016
The top model donned a sidewalk-grazing white coat, grey jumpsuit, and statement sunglasses while having lunch in the Big Apple.
99. October 28, 2016
Hadid showed off her preppy side in an orange Diesel varsity jacket, black skinny jeans, and white sneakers while catching a flight.
100. October 24, 2016
Gigi kept it casual in a ripped T-shirt and jeans while shopping at the grocery store.
