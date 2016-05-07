Gigi and Bella Hadid Twin in Lace-Up Moto Jeans

Sister, sister! When we spotted Gigi Hadid rocking an edgy pair of moto Made Gold jeans that literally lace all the way up the side, we couldn't stop staring—but then, we couldn't believe our eyes when Bella stepped out yesterday in what seems to be the exact same pair. Are they sharing them Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants style?

Although the corset-detail skinnies are the center of both looks, each of the Hadids modeled theirs differently. Gigi took a page from boyfriend Zayn Malik's handbook and went rocker-chic, complete with a studded moto jacket, black silk button-down, and all-black leather extras. The younger Hadid went for a sportier feel, rocking a cropped tan hoodie over a white cropped tee and accessorizing with black booties and a belt. But who wore it better? Let's just say it's a tie.

