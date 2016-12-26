Only Gigi Hadid Could Pull Off These 2016 Street Style Looks

Gigi Hadid, model of the year, one-half of KenGi, Tommy Hilfiger's resident celebrity designer—and surprisingly, one of 2016's most daring fashion risk-takers. This year marks the supermodel's new, evolved street style (aka the genius work of stylist Monica Rose), which arrives after an unwavering streak of crop tops and sweatpants, her off-duty uniform for so long.
So how can we best describe Hadid's newfound approach to fashion? It's experimental, it's interesting (like, head-scratchingly so), and honestly, it's a look that only Hadid with her supermodel genes could get away with. There she is with a pinstriped H&M corset layered over an oversized graphic tee by Fear of God, and then there she is again in her version of a three-piece denim suit: an oversized jean jacket with an asymmetric denim skirt over shredded jeans by R13. So crazy, yet so, so good.
It's a new aesthetic—one that Rose admits that surprised even herself. Take a look. Scroll through to see 13 of the craziest outfits that Hadid wore in 2016.
1. The Denim-on-Denim-on-Denim Look
The supermodel's street-chic version of the Canadian tux.
2. The Cowgirl-Meets-Boudoir-Dressing Look
A mash-up of two ideas = one very Gigi outfit.
3. The '90s Grunge Look
Nineties greatness in two looks.
4. The Teddy Bear Look
Gigi in Rihanna's giant Fenty x Puma hoodie—the perfect athleisure look. Everyone else—drowning.
5. The Naked Look
A lesson in mastering monochromatism right here.
6. The Summery-Sweats-Suit Look
Because only Gigi would be able to get away with cropped sweatshirt and matching shorts.
7. The Crop-Top-and-Shiny-Leather-Pants Look
How to make high-shine leather pants daytime-appropriate? With a crop top and a Birkin.
8. The Corseted Look
New layers alert: a pinstriped top over an oversized graphic tee.
9. The Embellished Denim Look
The new jeans are shredded and embellished with teeny-tiny pearls.
10. The Too-Tiny Shorts Look
Inappropriate, unless paired with a graphic tee, a duster coat, and white sneakers.
11. The "Is My Underwear Showing?" Look
Yes, yes it is.
12. The No-Pants Look
Is that an oversized shirt or a dress? Regardless, Gigi makes it work with a black Birkin and heeled booties.
13. The "I Don't Care How High My Dry Cleaning Bill Is" Look
Because, the dirtier, the better.