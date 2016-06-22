7 Fresh Ways to Rock Your Maxi Dress Like A Street Style Star  

Thanks to its breezy silhouette, an extensive range of prints, and a wide spectrum of colors, maxi dresses pretty much double as cover-ups once summer rolls around. But when styled correctly, a maxi dress doesn't have to be worn exclusively at the beach—it can be given a street-chic appeal for a city stroll or elevated for a black-tie affair. Combined with its ground-grazing length, the effect is dramatic. For photographic proof, we rounded up our favorite street-style snaps that have us reaching for our maxi dress, stat. Scroll through to learn from these chic snaps and then shop a few of our favorite maxis, below.