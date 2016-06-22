7 Fresh Ways to Rock Your Maxi Dress Like A Street Style Star  

Thanks to its breezy silhouette, an extensive range of prints, and a wide spectrum of colors, maxi dresses pretty much double as cover-ups once summer rolls around. But when styled correctly, a maxi dress doesn't have to be worn exclusively at the beach—it can be given a street-chic appeal for a city stroll or elevated for a black-tie affair. Combined with its ground-grazing length, the effect is dramatic. For photographic proof, we rounded up our favorite street-style snaps that have us reaching for our maxi dress, stat. Scroll through to learn from these chic snaps and then shop a few of our favorite maxis, below.
-
1. Achieve a Boho Vibe
Just add colorful beaded jewelry and flat strappy sandals.
-
2. Go For an Off-Duty Look
Keep things laidback and cool with Chuck Taylors and a tough moto jacket.
-
3. Toughen Up a Too-Delicate Dress
Top a pretty chiffon dress with a denim jacket to take away the too-precious feel.
-
4. Rein In an Extra-Full Dress
Create shape with a fitted jacket.
-
5. Ground Bright Blooms
Step into sensible flats to offset a wild print.
-
6. Take It Out for an Evening
Give your look a lift (literally) with heels for a fancy event.
-
7. Tap Your Inner Minimalist
Do away with the frills and stick with a chic maxi shirtdress and neutral sandals.
-
8. MARCH11
March 11 available at net-a-porter.com | $1,260
-
9. Tory Burch
Tory Burch available at mytheresa.com | $660
-