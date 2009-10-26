

LOOK FOR…

Coats with defined shoulders, including slight padding and perhaps some details, like the epaulets on Rachel McAdams's military-style coat.



AVOID…

Dropped or raglan sleeves and unstructured styles that allow the fabric to fall at your natural shoulder line.



DON'T FORGET…

amp#149; Wide necklines and lapels are flattering.

amp#149; Keep the bottom half of the coat slim.

amp#149; Belt to emphasize your waist and focus the attention away from your top.

amp#149; Double-breasted versions work.



DRESS YOUR BEST EVERY DAY! Our latest book, The New Secrets of Style, is your complete guide to looking great. Click to buy your copy now!