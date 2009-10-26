Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Find Your Most Flattering Coat
1. If You're Curvy
LOOK FOR…
Straight or belted styles, like America Ferrera's with simple lines that hit near the knee.
AVOID…
Flap or patch pockets, high necklines and styles that are too full or too fitted.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Opt for natural-looking shoulder padding.
amp#149; Use narrow lapels tapered to the waist to create the illusion of height.
amp#149; Simple, single-breasted coats give a streamlined look.
-
2. If You're Short
LOOK FOR…
A style that hovers just at the knee, like Christina Ricci's. A coat with bracelet sleeves will also help elongate your look.
AVOID…
Long coats, voluminous or double-breasted styles, wide lapels and excess flourish or detail.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Elongate your frame with Empire waists, belts or styles with fitted bodices.
amp#149; Keep lines simple.
amp#149; Detailed but not overdone necklines draw the eye up.
-
3. If You Have Narrow Shoulders
LOOK FOR…
Coats with defined shoulders, including slight padding and perhaps some details, like the epaulets on Rachel McAdams's military-style coat.
AVOID…
Dropped or raglan sleeves and unstructured styles that allow the fabric to fall at your natural shoulder line.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Wide necklines and lapels are flattering.
amp#149; Keep the bottom half of the coat slim.
amp#149; Belt to emphasize your waist and focus the attention away from your top.
amp#149; Double-breasted versions work.
-
4. If You Have Broad Shoulders
LOOK FOR…
Loose, unstructured jackets, like Ivanka Trump's cocoon coat. Opt for a length that is mid-hip or longer.
AVOID…
Double-breasted styles, high or closed necks, and top details such as breast pockets, trimming, epaulets and shoulder pads.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Use deep armholes and raglan sleeves to soften shoulders.
amp#149; Opt for V-necks with small lapels or narrow collars.
amp#149; Choose a detailed hem for balance.
amp#149; Steer clear of stiff fabrics.
-
5. If You Have a Boyish Frame
LOOK FOR…
Princess-shaped silhouettes that boost the bust with bold details including large buttons and patch pockets like Nicole Richie's car coat.
AVOID…
Styles that are too full and have exaggerated shoulder details.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; If you're slim but short, keep the hemline above the knee.
amp#149; Coats with seamed bodices can give you shape.
-
6. If You Have a Small Bust
LOOK FOR…
Styles with a nipped waist and flattering details on top, like Gwyneth Paltrow's double-breasted trenchcoat.
AVOID…
Anything too square or boxy that will leave you with a nondescript silhouette.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Go with wide lapels and seams or draping at the shoulders and down the front.
amp#149; High armholes keep the style from being overpowering.
-
7. If You Have a Full Bust
LOOK FOR…
Semi-fitted, single-breasted styles with deep V-necks, and narrow lapels that taper to the waist, like Uma Thurman's Chesterfield coat, which has a men's-style, blazerlike look.
AVOID…
High necklines, patch pockets and double-breasted styles that draw the eye up.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Fitted waists are fine as long as the seams aren't too high and the cut isn't too tight.
amp#149; Full sleeves will only add pounds.
amp#149; Use high armholes and a natural shoulder to create a slimmer silhouette.
-
8. If You Have a Tummy
LOOK FOR…
Straight-cut, single-breasted styles, like Naomi Watts's topcoat, which was a wardrobe staple when she was pregnant. Also look for coats with tailored styles or a subtle A-line shape.
AVOID…
Double-breasted styles, anything too fitted at the mid-section, and pocket details near the waist.
DON'T FORGET…
amp#149; Try armholes and a natural shoulder to create a slimmer silhouette.
amp#149; Go with a mid-hip length or longer.
amp#149; Choose coats with simple closures-no oversize buttons or toggles that can pull.
