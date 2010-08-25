Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Find the Perfect Jacket for You
-
1. If You’re CurvyLOOK FOR…
A semifitted style that hits at the point where the hips start to curve out or that just covers the derriere. Belted styles are also flattering.
AVOID…
Cropped shapes and styles that button up to the neck.
DON’T FORGET…
amp#149; Always choose single-breasted styles.
amp#149; Look for a closure right below the bustline.
amp#149; Keep lines simple.
amp#149; Opt for narrow, not exaggerated, lapels.
-
2. If You Have a Boyish FrameLOOK FOR…
A fitted, mid-hip length nipped in at the waist. Belted styles are good options.
AVOID…
Anything square or overly boxy.
DON’T FORGET…
amp#149; Try a peplum style, which creates an hourglass silhouette.
amp#149; Seams create a narrow-looking waist.
-
3. If You Have Narrow ShouldersLOOK FOR…
Cuts with defined, tailored (not soft) shoulders.
AVOID…
Dropped sleeves and seams that start before the edge of your shoulder.
DON’T FORGET…
amp#149; Peaked shoulders or other details such as epaulets give your shoulders more structure.
amp#149; Choose sleeves with seams at the edge or slightly beyond your shoulder line.
amp#149; Small shoulder pads can be a plus.
-
4. If You Have Broad ShouldersLOOK FOR…
Longer styles and soft, unstructured jackets that help de-emphasize the shoulders.
AVOID…
Anything that is fitted around or emphasizes the shoulders, such as large breasted styles, breast pockets, epaulets or shoulder details.
DON’T FORGET…
amp#149; Try deep armholes and raglan, kimono or dropped sleeves to soften shoulders.
amp#149; Choose V-necks, small lapels, shawl collars and single-breasted styles.
amp#149; If your hips are narrow, try patch pockets to balance your shoulders.
-
5. If You Have a Small BustLOOK FOR...
Fitted jackets nipped in at the waist. Try double-breasted or belted styles. Shrunken jackets that fit right below the waist are great for slim silhouettes.
AVOID...
Jackets with a covered placket.
DON'T FORGET...
•Use draping, breast pockets, seams and shirring to enhance a smaller bustline.
•High necklines offer chic options.
•Select jackets with feminine details such as puffy or bracelet sleeves.
-
6. If You’re ShortLOOK FOR…
Shorter, clean, cropped and/or fitted styles.
AVOID…
Long jackets, double-breasted styles and excessive details.
DON’T FORGET…
amp#149; Cropped jackets emphasize your waist.
amp#149; Always choose single-breasted styles.
amp#149; Opt for one- or two-button closures.
amp#149; Look for jackets with narrow lapels that end above your natural waist.
1 of 6
