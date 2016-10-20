What We're Buying After Obsessively Studying Fashion Month's Street-Style Looks

The runways of fashion month can be counted on to deliver excellent fodder (styling tricks, trends, must-have items, and so on) for next season—and in some instances, this season. But with the proliferation of street-style stars off the runway, and as a result, an increased number of highly addicting scrollable galleries dedicated to these looks, we've noticed a new behavioral pattern has emerged: a noticeable spike in our shopping expenses immediately after PFW wraps.
We can't help it. We see a checked menswear blazer, and all of a sudden, we need one too as we wonder: How did we get so far in life without one? Or, stirrup pants that seemed too far-fetched of an idea to apply IRL on the Marni runway last season and now, completely doable after seeing it in a street-style snap. If you, like us, exhibit these same tendencies, then, well, Christmas came early. We did all the hard work for you and rounded up the best street-style looks, ID-ed the hero pieces, and shopped out similar items at a more affordable price point (a win-win for our wardrobe and our bank account). Scroll through to start shopping now.
-
Cuffed Boyfriend Jeans
Intentionally overly slouchy, these jeans have that effortless, "borrowed from the boys" look on lock.
-
Get the look
Citizens of Humanity available at shopbop.com | $248
-
White Sneakers with Metallic Accents
Next-level white sneakers include brushed gold (this pair is by Valentino).
-
-
White Oversize Button-Up
Sizing up on shirts will guarantee a relaxed silhouette and extra-long sleeves (the next thing in sleeve trends).
-
Get the look
Madewell available at madewell.com | $72
-
Menswear-Inspired Blazer
The perfect way to add structure to soft knits: a scholarly menswear-inspired blazer with leather elbow patches.
-
-
Trench Coat
The one item you need for an instant hit of timeless appeal.
-
-
Bomber Jacket
The army green bomber jacket—the coolest outerwear in your arsenal.
-
-
Stirrup Pants
We were intrigued when we saw them on the Marni and Balenciaga runways last season, but we weren't completely sold until we saw stirrups during Fashion Month—worn over pumps and styled with a slouchy sweatshirt and an LV purse.
-
-
Striped Top + Leather Pants
Only high-waist Saint Laurent leather pants and suede J.W. Anderson fringed booties can up the cool factor of a striped shirt.
-
-
Black Leather Mini
Give a badass zip-front Isabel Marant leather mini a maximalist spin with a mash-up of prints, colors, and textures.
-
Get the look
Topshop available at nordstrom.com | $80
-
Floral Suit
News flash: The pantsuit is in, especially when it's covered in bold blooms.
-
Get the look
F.R.S For Restless Sleepers wrap jacket, $820; net-a-porter.com. F.R.S For Restless Sleepers pants, $485; net-a-porter.com
-
Poncho + Mustard Yellow Purse
The modern bohemian wears a fringed poncho and carries her mustard yellow Chloé shoulder bag like a clutch.
-
Get the look
Apiece Apart poncho, $375; net-a-porter.com. Coach bag, $495; coach.com.
-
Leopard Coat
A leopard-print coat is one of those tried-and-true pieces with that can instantly transform your outfit from blah to wow.
-
Get the look
Topshop available at topshop.com | $160
-
Leather Jacket
When your dress is too angelic, the next course of action is to drape a black leather Acne Studios moto jacket over your shoulders.
-
Get the look
All Saints available at allsaints.com | $540
-
Lace-Up Ballet Flats
Pair ribbon lace-up ballet flats (hers are Miu Miu) with high-waist vintage denim for a ballerina off-duty look.
-
-
Gold Sculptural Earrings
In case you haven't heard: Sculptural head-turning earrings, like these Marni suspended hoops, are in. Make an even more dramatic statement with just one.
-
LIZZIE FORTUNATO
Lizzie Fortunato available at saksfifthavenue.com | $150
-
Leather Shoulder Bag with Interchangeable Straps + Pearl Heel Loafers
Gucci, Gucci, Gucci. We're in love with it all. But logo-mania aside, we heart the ladylike bag silhouette and the pearl-embedded loafer heels, which walks the line between lady and prepster.
-
Get the look
Marc Jacobs bag, $450; zappos.com. Topshop loafers, $100; topshop.com.
-
White High-Heel Leather Ankle Boots
White boots—impractical, yes, but a refreshing alternative to basic black.
-
-
Olive Bag
Proof that an olive green purse with luxe hardware (ugh, this pierced J.W. Anderson is everything) is just as timeless and versatile as black and brown.
-
Get the look
Rebecca Minkoff available at farfetch.com | $429
-
Mustard Yellow Mules
Light up the streets (and lbh, Instagram snaps) with cheery Maryam Nassir Zadeh mules.
-
Get the look
Topshop available at topshop.com | $110
-
Python Chain-Strap Bag
The ultimate statement bag includes python and chains (pictured here: Gucci).
-
Get the look
Michael Kors available at saksfifthavenue.com | $790