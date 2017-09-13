Dress Like a Street-Style Star for Under $100 With These Fall Must-Haves

Still trying to master your fall uniform? Well, the street-style stars at New York Fashion Week will definitely give you major inspiration. There were so many good looks. You could literally find something for every occasion. Whether you're thinking of ways to spice up your office attire or hoping to score something unique to wear on the weekends, these street-style outfits will definitely help you win best dressed.
And the good news doesn't stop there. We've found the items you need to copy the winning ensembles worn to the fashion shows, and every-single item clocks in at less than $100. Yes, there are even luxe thigh-high boots and stand out jackets on the list.
VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe
Just keep scrolling to check out the trendy pieces that are sure to be a hit this fall.
-
1. Reach for Red
You can count on bright, red accessories to carry through the entire season. You’ll score extra fashion points for swiping on ruby lipstick, too.
Shop It:
Forever 21 Faux Suede Ankle Boots, $27
Monki Vinyl Chain Bag, $32
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Fallen From The Lipstick Tree, $34
-
2. Keep it Cropped
Make sure your suits feel modern and fresh with the help of cropped pants. The trending trousers come in wide-leg silhouettes that are ultra-comfortable and pastel hues that will stand out this fall. The best part: The shorter length will keep your new boots on full display.
Shop It:
ASOS Pleat Front Pants, $32
Banana Republic Striped Belt Wide-Leg Trousers, $33
Topshop Sailor Crop Trousers, $68
-
3. Hold on to Your Hoodie
Don’t get rid of your old hoodies. Instead of sporting them with sweatpants or leggings, elevate the casual pullovers next to ladylike skirts.
Shop It:
Arrive Otis Ruffle Maxi Skirt, $88
Topshop Distressed Hoodie, $32
Calson Mixed Media Hoodie, $79
-
4. Pick Fail-Proof Pairings
Stock up on mini dresses and over-the-knee boots, and you’ll never have to worry about what you’re going to wear. The winning combo always works, no matter the color or print.
Shop It:
City Chic Floral Print Wrap Dress, $89
ASTR The Label Tie Skirt Dress, $69
Jessica Simpson Loring Stretch Over the Knee Boot, $99
Steve Madden Emotionv Over the Knee Boot, $78
-
5. Play in Plaid
Checkered blazers are a classic must-have. But you’ll instantly look refreshed (and on trend) by incorporating the popular print into other parts of your wardrobe. Check out our favorite skirts, tops, and dresses below.
Shop It:
Halogen Asymmetrical Ruffle Hem Skirt, $79
Missguided Puffball Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Top, $72
Adelyn Rae Aurora Plaid Tie Sheath Dress, $98
-
6. Grab a Graphic Tee
You can literally make a statement this fall with T-Shirts covered in word art. We love the refreshing twist of pairing the tops with classic suit separates.
Shop It:
Hanes A.L.C. Girl Tee, $40
J.Crew Pardon My French Graphic Tee, $40
Daydreamer Women Save Graphic Tee, $26
-
7. Cop Some Color
Just because the days are darker, doesn’t mean you still can’t shine bright with color. Reach for bright skirts and prismatic jackets in unexpected textures—like sequins—to keep your look fun.
Shop It:
Boohoo Charlotte Sequin Velvet Kimono, $40
Isolated Heroes Rainbow Faux Fur Mini Coat $99
Missguided Yellow Ponte Curve Hem Skirt, $12
-
8. Load up on Leather
Take your look to the next level with tough leather details. You’ll instantly morph into a style star with patent leather pieces. They add a cool-girl edge to girly ensembles—like this shiny-brim cap paired with a ruffled dress.
Shop It:
H&M Cutout Ankle Boot, $40
Genie by Eugenia Kim Jessa Bouclé Cap, $68
Forever 21 Faux Leather Patent Bucket Bag, $25
-
9. Mix & Match
No matter what, remember that it’s all about having fun. So play around with contrasting prints. You can always count on a classic, stripe top to be a solid foundation for your look.
Shop It:
J.Crew Short Sleeve Stripe Button-Up Shirt, $70
Ella Moon Jayde Bell Sleeve Top, $55
Caslon Maxi Skirt, $41
Nightwalker the Batik Skirt, $86