6 Street-Style Snaps to Convince You to Wear Your Sleeves (Extra) Long 

Getty Images
April 5, 2016 @ 8:00 PM
BY: Wendy Wallace

The latest look on the street is extremely extended sleeves. Right now, it's all about volume, but the next big thing in the sleeve-trend realm (sure, we're making that a thing) is sleeves that are so long, they're almost impractical. Almost. We first saw them on the fall/winter 2016 runways (at shows like Vetements, The Row, and Michael Kors), and then immediately worn by the coolest street style stars. Need proof? Below, we rounded up six ingenious snaps that will convince you to leave your sleeves uncuffed and long.  

