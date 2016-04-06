6 Street-Style Snaps to Convince You to Wear Your Sleeves (Extra) Long 

The latest look on the street is extremely extended sleeves. Right now, it's all about volume, but the next big thing in the sleeve-trend realm (sure, we're making that a thing) is sleeves that are so long, they're almost impractical. Almost. We first saw them on the fall/winter 2016 runways (at shows like Vetements, The Row, and Michael Kors), and then immediately worn by the coolest street style stars. Need proof? Below, we rounded up six ingenious snaps that will convince you to leave your sleeves uncuffed and long.
-
1. Have the Cuff Peek Out from Underneath
Classic pieces, like high-waist jeans and a trench coat, look extra cool with an exaggerated cuff.
-
2. Add Initials
Monogram your French cuff shirt, or better yet, steal your boyfriend's.
-
3. Treat Them As Gloves
The perfect solution for extra chilly days.
-
4. Give Them a Laidback Feel
Nail the pajama trend with this casual, untucked ensemble. So effortless, so chic.
-
5. Let Loose
Leave your top untucked and cuffs unbuttoned to give a graphic look a casual feel.
-
6. Modernize Classic Stripes
The print gets a new, fresh look with ultra-long sleeves.