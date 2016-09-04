Elle Fanning Flashes Her Toned Tummy in Summery Cropped Stripes

Summer may be winding down but Elle Fanning has been channeling full-on vacation vibes over Labor Day weekend. Yesterday, the 18-year-old stepped out in a nautical-inspired ensemble that flaunted her fit physique.

The actress turned heads in West Hollywood wearing a plunging blue and white striped crop top with capped sleeves. The revealing piece was tied at the front in a knot, showing off plenty of skin. Several inches of the Maleficent star's enviable abs were on display before she was covered up again in a matching high-waisted, a-line skirt that hit above the knee. Fanning infused the effortless seaside look with added cool by way of black and white wedge sneakers that extended her long slender legs and a dainty black choker with gold charm. The fresh-faced beauty wore her blonde locks back in a carefree bun. She carried a tan leather bag with graphic strap.

The award-winning actress has had a very busy summer. Her latest film, the psychological thriller The Neon Demon, hit theaters in June. In July, Fanning became one of the faces of Tiffany & Co.'s Legendary Style campaign, photographed by David Sims and collaborating with Grace Coddington as creative director.