This Is the Most Popular T-Shirt at Couture Fashion Week

When it comes to statement pieces and timely fashion, perhaps no other piece is making its case quite as loudly as this one is: a simple white tee with the even simpler message, “WE SHOULD ALL BE FEMINISTS.” Leave it to Dior’s new artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri to hit us with the PSA when she sent it down the spring 2017 runway—and for her debut collection as the first woman to ever head the house of Christian Dior, might I add. And given last weekend’s Women’s Marches that took place all over the globe, well, it’s clear this is more than just a statement—this is a declaration. This is a call to arms. This is feminism, and it’s taking over street style at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Amidst a sea of sleek leather and plush fur dominating the Paris street style set is the ever-so laid-back, cotton white tee. You can spot the powerful message on models as part of their off-duty uniforms before and after shows and on Insta-famous influencer Chiara Ferragni under a slick blazer and tulle skirt.

Edward Berthelot/Getty; Melodie Jeng/Getty

Quickly reigning as Couture Week’s street-style gem, the tee was inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's highly acclaimed book-length essay We Should All be Feminists and TEDx Talk of the same name.

Timur Emek/Getty

The Dior tee made its public debut at the Women’s March in LA when Natalie Portman wore it while giving her powerful speech on women’s rights.

On the eve of #MariaGraziaChiuri's first couture show for Dior, our muse Natalie Portman stood up for the rights of women everywhere while wearing our T-shirt inspired by our friend Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's powerfully resonant essay 'We Should All be Feminists'. A photo posted by Dior Official (@dior) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:09am PST

Rihanna showcased the shirt on Instagram following her attendance at the Women’s March in New York.

I ❤️️@dior A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:31am PST

It may be the tee of the moment, but let’s get one thing clear: This isn’t a passing trend. Feminism is here to stay.