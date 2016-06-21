How to Elevate Casual Denim Like a Street Style Star

We practically live in jeans, but we find ourselves on this never-ending quest to refresh denim in new, unexpected ways. Enter this street-style image that we're planning to copy, asap. She gave her high-waist straight-leg jeans a sporty-glam twist (who even knew that was a thing?) with a bold striped top, a structured purse, and high-shine Gucci loafers. And while yes, a sweater is currently seasonally off, the idea is still one and the same. Up your denim game and style your pair with graphic lines, a fun cross-body (in an equally fun shade), and metallic kicks. Scroll through to get the look in five pieces.