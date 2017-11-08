Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Chrissy Teigen's Best Street Style Looks
-
1. November 7, 2017
The model was spotted walking around rainy N.Y.C. in a black Bevza oversize blazer, blue button-up shirt, and leather leggings. She paired the look with mirrored aviator sunglasses (shop similar here), hoop earrings, black combat boots, a chain-strap purse, and no umbrella, despite the downpour.
-
2. October 3, 2017
Teigen showed off her mile-long legs in a sexy yet demure black Miu Miu dress while in Paris with husband John Legend for fashion week. She accessorized the look with sparkling silver accessories, including a killer pair of heels.
-
3. September 13, 2017
Teigen stepped out for date night in London in a black sweatshirt dress that hit about mid-thigh and cinched in at the seam, giving it a hint of shape but still making it totally comfy. The star added some sex appeal with a pair of black leather over-the-knee boots with a pointy toe and stiletto heal, turning a sweatshirt into the ultimate cozy date night outfit.
-
4. May 3, 2017
Ever wonder how you can get use out of those over-the-knee boots all year long? Chrissy Teigen had the answer, pairing her open-toed footwear with a silky white tank top, cutoff denim shorts (shop a similar style here), and a long single-button blazer. She topped off the polished-yet-sexy look with a wide brim hat and reflective shades.
-
5. April 30, 2017
Chrissy and John stepped out in N.Y.C. ahead of the Met Gala looking casual-chic as always. The model and social media icon took to the streets in a pair of black sandals with a see-through panel (shop a similar look here), distressed light-wash jeans, and a long camel coat, her hair piled into a high bun.
-
6. November 4, 2016
For Kris Jenner's birthday dinner, Teigen rocked a red strapless, off-the-shoulder velvet Caroline Constas top ($445; intermixonline.com), paired with skintight black pants. She completed the outfit with black pumps and a gold Monique Lhuillier clutch.
-
7. October 24, 2016
The model mom strutted through London's Heathrow airport in a Clu sweater dress ($365; net-a-porter.com), thigh-high boots, and round sunglasses.
-
8. October 23, 2016
For Legend's performance on The X Factor UK, Teigen wore a long-sleeve burgundy velvet minidress that showed off her long lean legs. She accessorized the flawless fall look with a matching pair of strappy sandals and a black handbag, amping up the drama with a deep maroon pout and glam, shoulder-grazing waves.
-
9. October 20, 2016
The new mom stunned in a gold and black ensemble that featured a plunging neckline, a waist-cinching wide black belt with a large ring, and cropped bottoms. Delicate black stilettos and a black side bag with a chain strap subtly accentuated the 30-year-old's head-turning ensemble.
-
10. October 19, 2016
Teigen turned heads on date night in a simple long-sleeved deep plum maxidress that effortlessly complemented her features. She opted for pin-straight locks and a sultry smoky eye for their romantic outing.
-
11. October 18, 2016
While out in N.Y.C., Teigen wowed in an all-black outfit that included a casual draped dress which the star wore slouched off of one shoulder. It featured short sleeves, an oversize loose fit, and a raw hemline. She accessorized her monochrome ensemble with a pair of chic heeled booties, a coordinating black leather Chloé shoulder bag that featured gold metal accents ($1,790; nordstrom.com), and oversize aviator sunnies.
-
12. October 16, 2016
The model glowed in an olive green Nili Lotan pullover cashmere sweater that featured a high-low hemline, deep V-neckline, wide long sleeves, and a rib-knit at the neck, cuffs, and hem. She wore the fall-ready piece over a lacy black bralette and styled it with a pair of high-waist black skinny jeans.
-
13. October 14, 2016
Teigen looked fall-ready in N.Y.C. in a gray button-up M. Martin blouse tied in a simple knot at her waist with black skinny jeans and a pair of black alligator booties. The 30-year-old mom dressed up her autumn ensemble with black and gold accents: a black shoulder bag with a golden clasp and chain-link strap, a black belt with gold chevron hardware, a pair of large black sunglasses, and a gold chain bearing a V-shaped pendant.
-
14. October 6, 2016
The foodie stepped out for dinner with her hubby in West Hollywood, Calif., in a loose gray shirtdress, a long black cardigan, black lace-up stiletto booties, and a studded Chloé crossbody bag.
-
15. September 28, 2016
Teigen cozied up in an ivory knit sweater dress, complete with slits on each side. She gave the dress an edge with a sultry pair of tan suede over-the-knee boots, and completed her ensemble with a cream-and-black clutch that she palmed in her hand.
-
16. September 27, 2016
The model took LAX by storm in a monochrome look, pairing black ripped skinnies with a gray tee and layering on a long button-up duster of the same color family to complete the look. She added a black satchel and pointy-toe boots in the same black hue, looking like one hot mom as she made her way to the plane.
-
17. September 13, 2016
The new mom showed off her trim figure in a tangerine-colored silk top tucked into a maroon pencil skirt. Add in pair of strappy stilettos and a Jen Atkin blowout, and the newly brunette star and Tresemmé spokesperson was fashion week-ready.
-
18. September 14, 2016
Teigen was spotted at the Michael Kors spring 2017 show during NYFW in a bold polka-dot three-piece set from Michael Kors Collection, featuring a balmacaan draped over her shoulders, a crop top, and a high-waist skirt. A Michael Kors smartwatch and simple black sandals rounded out her ensemble.
-
19. August 29, 2016
The 30-year-old model stepped out in N.Y.C. in a low-cut buttoned-up maxi for lunch with hubby John Legend and baby daughter Luna. Teigen showed off a peek of her lacy black bra in the green printed frock, accessorizing with strappy black sandals and a black Prada diaper bag ($1390; saksfifthavenue.com). The new mom added a beaded choker, round sunglasses, and a loose updo for the casual outing to SoHo’s Bar Pitti, where she noshed on truffle pasta.
-
20. August 29, 2016
The former Sports Illustrated star stunned in a form-fitting floral tank top, which she tucked into a pair of J Brand Alana High Rise Crop jeans ($238; bloomingdales.com) with distressed knees for a streamlined flight-ready look that was equal parts chic and comfortable.
-
21. August 28, 2016
Teigen proved she knew a thing or two about perfectly nailing the underwear as outerwear trend, sizzling up the sidewalk in a lacy black bralette during an afternoon outing with her hubby.
-
22. August 25, 2016
The model and social media personality paired short denim shorts with an oversize white blazer, a pair of strappy beige sandals, a delicate Cami NYC nude camisole ($147; revolve.com), and a tangle of springy, windblown curls.
-
23. August 22, 2016
Teigen stepped out for date night with Legend in a white off-the-shoulder top that accentuated her curves and breezy wide-leg mustard yellow trousers that elongated her gams. She completed her ensemble with simple nude heeled sandals, minimal jewelry, and a chic braided high ponytail.
-
24. August 19, 2016
For a private helicopter ride above N.Y.C., the style star opted for a plunging black dress with thigh-high slits.
-
25. August 2, 2016
Teigen rocked a tiny tan minidress that featured a plunging neckline for lunch in Beverly Hills, Calif. The mom-of-one layered the thigh-skimming neutral piece with an elegant black silk jacket with cutouts along the lapels.
-
26. June 27, 2016
To attend Khloé Kardashian's 32nd birthday party at Dave & Buster's in Hollywood, California, Teigen wore a long-sleeve silk shirtdress partially unbuttoned to reveal a hint of a lacy black bra. She paired the outfit with clear heels and a gold jeweled clutch.
-
27. May 19, 2016
Chrissy Teigen turned heads for the opening night of off-Broadway show Turn Me Loose in a stunning black wrap dress that showed a whole lot of leg. She accessorized the sexy dress with a chic topknot, orange lip, oversize amber earrings, a gold clutch, and simple black stilettos.
-
28. May 17, 2016
Teigen stepped out in New York for an appearance on Good Morning America in a strapless ruffled green dress that showed off her incredible post-baby bod.
-
29. May 16, 2016
Teigen was spotted out and about in New York City with the whole family, wearing an oversize black shirt that hit mid-thigh and over-the-knee suede boots. She finished off the look with a long duster coat, mirrored sunglasses and a black Prada bag to carry all of her and one-month-old Luna's essentials.
-
30. May 15, 2016
With husband John Legend by her side, Teigen stepped out in a buttoned-up black ruffle-sleeve top tucked into a see-through mesh maxi skirt that hugged all of the model's curves. And if you look really closely, even the black high-waisted briefs under Teigen's skirt have transparent side-panels for an added dose of sexiness. Pointy-toe pumps and a simple clutch rounded out her sultry look.
-
31. May 14, 2016
The new mom was spotted with husband John Legend and baby Luna in New York City wearing distressed denim shorts with a strappy pair of nude heels, a plain white tee, a striped chambray duster coat, and a wide-brimmed hat.
-
32. May 9, 2016
Teigen stepped out with her husband in all-black, including a satin blazer, a bodysuit and exceptionally short shorts that showed off the model's toned legs.
-
33. April 23, 2016
Teigen looked extremely fashionable for date night in slick black leather leggings with a form-fitting gold knit bodysuit that brought out her bronzed complexion. She finished off the chic look with a camel leather trench coat and caged heels.
-
34. August 31, 2015
Teigen stepped out wearing head-to-toe black, topping off her outfit with a not-so-basic hat detailed with a gold foil trim by Eugenia Kim.
-
35. August 18, 2015
Teigen touched down at LAX in a knit gray dress, caramel-hued leather jacket, black lace-up booties, and oversize sunnies.
-
36. June 14, 2015
Chrissy Teigen was the emblem of warm-weather layering as she exited LAX airport in a floral-print top with distressed Daisy Dukes, oversized sunglasses, and a floppy, sun-blocking hat. She topped off the look with an oversized white button-up that billowed all the way down to her open-toe olive booties and a sleek rectangular Balenciaga bag
-
37. March 5, 2015
Teigen rocked the winter-white trend in New York City despite blizzard-like conditions in a crisp snowy ensemble of a pencil skirt and crop top, both by Elizabeth and James, teamed with metallic sandals.
