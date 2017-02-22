10 Pairs of Celebrity-Approved Distressed Denim to Shop for Spring

Distressed denim certainly has staying power. Already this season, we've seen Hollywood's hottest celebs and supermodels stepping out in torn up jeans of every iteration.
With temperatures on the rise already, we're taking cues from the 10 celebrities below who expertly styled their ripped jeans for spring. Stars, including Gigi Hadid, Heidi Klum, Bella Hadid, and Hilary Duff, modeled for us the hottest pairs this season—and now you can shop them, too.
VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian & Emma Grede on Their New Denim Line
Keep scrolling to get your hands on the exact pairs they've been seen wearing.
-
1. Bella Hadid
Shop the look: One x Oneteaspoon jeans, $139; shopbop.com (for similar styles). Are You Am I top, $119; shopspring.com. Stuart Weitzman boots, $363 (originally $725); stuartweitzman.com. Dior SoReal sunglasses, $670; solsticesunglasses.com
-
2. Emily Ratajkowski
Shop the look: Citizens of Humanity jeans, $202; shopbop.com. A.L.C. top, $195; saksfifthavenue.com.
-
3. Gigi Hadid
Shop the look: Agolde jeans, $148; shopbop.com. Grana sweater, $99; grana.com. Lovers + Friends jacket, $278; revolve.com. Moschino bag, $1,116 (originally $1595); farfetch.com. Reebok sneakers, $60; zappos.com. Le Specs x Adam Selman sunglasses, $119; lespecs.com.
-
4. Zoe Kazan
Shop the look: Madewell jeans, $135; madewell.com. Madewell shirt, $70; madewell.com. Madewell jacket, $118; madewell.com. Madewell pumps, $128; madewell.com.
-
5. Kendall Jenner
Shop the look: Re/Done | Levi's jeans, $280; nordstrom.com. Soebedar pumps, $611; soebedar.eu. Krewe sunglasses, $275; krewe.com. Unravel Project crop crew, $373; fwrd.com (for similar styles). Wolford tights, $53; zappos.com.
-
6. Heidi Klum
Shop the look: Mother jeans, $218; bloomingdales.com. Yves Salomon coat, $4,100; farfetch.com. Sundry shirt, $79 (originally $141); revolve.com.
-
7. Olivia Palermo
Shop the look: Black Orchid jeans, $78 (originally $172); blackorchiddenim.com. Paige scarf, $58; paige.com. Paige belt, $189; nordstrom.com (for similar styles). Tibi top, $295; shopbop.com (for similar styles).
-
8. Sofia Richie
Shop the look: Ksubi jeans, $190; ksubi.com. Opening Ceremony sweatshirt, $95; shopspring.com.
-
9. Hilary Duff
Shop the look: J. Brand jeans, $227; shopbop.com. Tibi top, $198 (originally $395); net-a-porter.com.
-
10. Sofía Vergara
Shop the look: AG jeans, $215; shopbop.com. Karen Kane cardigan, $84 (originally $119); bloomingdales.com. Saint Laurent booties, $498 (originally $995); net-a-porter.com.