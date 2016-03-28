An Analysis of Celebrities' Street Style in New York City Versus Los Angeles

The two major cities that bookend the country—New York and Los Angeles—naturally, have a lot in common, like a regular influx of celebrities, foodie-attracting hot spots, and a bustling shopping scene. It's why comparisons are always drawn between the two—and why a friendly ongoing rivalry exists as to which is better (it's N.Y.C. all the way for us, but then again, we're clearly biased).
So yes, while there are many similarities, New York and Los Angeles couldn't be more different when it comes to style. Weather plays a role in dictating the clothes New Yorkers and Angelenos choose to wear, but the greatest factor is their attitude. In L.A., a laid-back, relaxed lifestyle takes priority, which sartorially manifests in easy boho-inspired dresses, leggings, and (lots of) sneakers, while in N.Y., the city's fast-paced energy demands a degree of finesse, which comes to life in dressy, done-up separates.
To illustrate this point, we spotlighted five celebrities who lead the bicoastal life and drew up side-by-side comparisons. From Chrissy Teigen's black dresses to Kendall Jenner's crop tops, take a look at how their styles vary from coast to coast.
-
1. Chrissy Teigen's Black Dresses
In N.Y.C., the expectant mom dressed her bump in streamlined separates, topping her curve-hugging LBD with a crushed velvet black blazer that gave her look a bump in sophistication. But in L.A., the model-turned-chef did away with the fitted silhouettes and went for an easy maxi dress, complete with a boho-inspired tasseled bag and strappy gladiator sandals.
-
2. Chrissy Teigen's Neutral Colored Separates
Same color palette, two very different looks. Teigen channeled her inner minimalist in New York in a fitted LWD and a subtly printed duster, complete with neutral sandals. But for a stroll through Beverly Hills, she took a relaxed approach, baring her bump in a sheer white crop top and distressed boyfriend jeans finished with neutral extras.
-
3. Gigi Hadid's Sporty Pieces
A bicoastal lifestyle won't stop this supermodel from sporting her preferred athleisure-centric off-duty uniform, but interestingly enough, her looks are markedly different on each coast. In N.Y., she dressed up red-hot lace-up skinnies (that hint at football uniforms) with a sweeping fiery coat and cut-out booties. A six-hour flight later, Hadid prioritized comfort with contrasting tracksuit separates and sneaks.
-
4. Gigi Hadid's Aviator Jackets
Hadid's N.Y.C. ensemble, comprising a shearling-lined aviator jacket and high-waist jeans, may seem really casual at first glance, but next to her L.A. look, which features leggings as pants (a West Coast phenom), it suddenly looks so put-together.
-
5. Jessica Alba's Moto Jackets
A moto jacket is just as much of a wardrobe essential in the east as it is in the west—a fact that Alba proved with her two looks. The key difference? Her styling. In N.Y., she took a chic tonal approach with a gray moto jacket over a silver lace Brock Collection dress with metallic accessories, while in L.A., she hardened bohemian florals with a leather jacket and moto boots.
-
6. Jessica Alba's Utilitarian Toppers
Alba gave her army jacket a very N.Y.C. spin with a crisp button-down shirt underneath, leather skinnies, a structured tote, and orange suede pumps. But in L.A., she aimed for comfort with a ground-grazing T-shirt dress, a cross-body (to leave her hands free), and white velcro kicks.
-
7. Kendall Jenner's Striped Flares
Jenner got her stripes right twice. She gave her inky flares a level of sophistication with a tucked-in shirt, a notched-lapel coat, and patent boots in N.Y. Her Los Angeles take? Flares in a lighter wash and styled with a sleeveless tee (casually half-tucked like so) and white sneakers.
-
8. Kendall Jenner's Crop Tops
Her love for crop tops knows no bounds. The midriff-baring silhouette got the edgy cool-girl treatment in New York with a mix of trends and textures, like leather pants, a furry Givenchy tote, and slick midi boots. But in L.A., she showed off her supermodel abs in a cropped sweatshirt that she elevated with black dressy pants and python pumps.
-
9. Taylor Swift's All-Black Numbers
Swift struck an elegant note in a sleek one-piece with ladylike add-ons in N.Y.C. Across the country, she embraced the '70s aesthetic with a cute black number and platform midi boots.
-
10. Taylor Swift's All-White Outfits
The pop star isn't one to fear skin exposure, but in N.Y., she covered up in long white separates. On the opposite end of the country, though, she bared her midriff in a bandeau and crisp white suit separates.