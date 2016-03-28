An Analysis of Celebrities' Street Style in New York City Versus Los Angeles

The two major cities that bookend the country—New York and Los Angeles—naturally, have a lot in common, like a regular influx of celebrities, foodie-attracting hot spots, and a bustling shopping scene. It's why comparisons are always drawn between the two—and why a friendly ongoing rivalry exists as to which is better (it's N.Y.C. all the way for us, but then again, we're clearly biased).

So yes, while there are many similarities, New York and Los Angeles couldn't be more different when it comes to style. Weather plays a role in dictating the clothes New Yorkers and Angelenos choose to wear, but the greatest factor is their attitude. In L.A., a laid-back, relaxed lifestyle takes priority, which sartorially manifests in easy boho-inspired dresses, leggings, and (lots of) sneakers, while in N.Y., the city's fast-paced energy demands a degree of finesse, which comes to life in dressy, done-up separates.

To illustrate this point, we spotlighted five celebrities who lead the bicoastal life and drew up side-by-side comparisons. From Chrissy Teigen's black dresses to Kendall Jenner's crop tops, take a look at how their styles vary from coast to coast.

