6 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Tie a Skinny Scarf

Skinny scarves fall among the fashion trends that are more decorative than practical. Honestly, what good is a skinny scarf against the cold? But in light of the current '70s movement, the finishing accent has become an outfit-completer that a slew of stars and fashion insiders have embraced. And from our findings, the scarf has proven to be quite versatile, as well. Below, we rounded up all the ways to wear a skinny scarf all season long—before it gets too frigid, that is.
Throw One Over the Shoulder (above)
For a nonchalant look, Selena Gomez styled her minimal slip dress with a black piece that she casually wrapped around her neck and slung over one shoulder.
1. Tie It From the Back
Take a cue from Lily-Rose Depp and treat the scarf like a choker—wrap it around like a necklace a couple of times before knotting it from the back.
2. Knot It Close To Your Neck
Kate Moss is the queen of skinny scarves. Here, she wrapped a leopard-print one once around the neck and knotted it in the front, leaving the tails intentionally uneven.
3. Elevate It to Formal Status
The skinny scarf is a street-style favorite, but Karlie Kloss brought it to evening by pairing it with a black peplum cocktail dress on the red carpet.
4. Style It in '70s Fashion
By nature, the skinny scarf is a relic from the '70s. Alexa Chung celebrated its origins by knotting it close to her neck and styling it with other '70s pairings, like a leopard-print coat layered over a blouse tucked into a pair of high-waist denim.
5. Fake a Tie-Neck Blouse
Copy Julianne Hough and wrap the scarf around a pretty lace turtleneck or bouse and tie it into a pussy bow.