Gigi Hadid and 7 Stars Prove Vintage Graphic Tees Are Cool for the Summer 

The yearning to wear much less comes much more often once the sweltering days of summer settle in, but there’s no need to strip away good taste as you strip away the layers. In fact, as top models and Hollywood favorites are feverishly beginning to find, there’s one old-time item that’s winning at fusing sartorial know-how with sweat-proof practicality: the T-shirt.
Specifically, it’s vintage band tees that are having a moment, especially ones with cartoonish graphics that look like they could date as far back as the ‘60s and pay homage to major rock bands like the Rolling Stones, a favorite of Gigi Hadid (above). For a recent West Hollywood outing with gal pal Kendall Jenner, the catwalk regular took matters into her own scissor-clad hands and chopped her piece up high, turning it into a crop top and pairing it with sexy high-waist sheer pants.
You don’t have to be a head banger to get on board with the trend, though. Olivia Culpo rocked a tee that honored one of TV’s most celebrated animated shows, while Kourtney Kardashian kept her feminine edge by pairing hers with open-toe black leather booties.
Below, 7 stars demonstrate how to masterfully style the affordable staple.
-
1. KENDALL JENNER
Lurex pants aren't for everyone, especially when they boast a sweeping wide-leg silhoutte and just so happen to be completely sheer. But when you're as lithe as Kendall Jenner, you can get away with things. That's why the 20-year-old beauty rocked a cropped graphic tee with a high-waist pair of metallic pants. The sheer touch didn't get in the way of her party-ready ensemble, though. She made sure to cover up with black briefs and even threw in a lace top nestled beneath her shirt.
-
2. Alessandra Ambrosio
Forget the dazzling red carpet gowns Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio loves to romp around in. While walking the streets of L.A., the beauty sported a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers shirt with another summertime go-to: the denim skirt. She kept it super casual with black leather sneakers and accessories that anyone of us could easily find at home.
-
3. JOE JONAS
What better boy to borrow style inspiration from than Joe Jonas? The DNCE frontman kept it simple in New York and rocked his tee with a pair of jeans, mirrored round sunglasses, and Adidas Y-3 sneakers.
-
4. LADY GAGA
Pop queen Lady Gaga celebrated, well, Queen, with a colorful tee that featured peach-toned sleeves. Her over-the-top look is just that, but we're digging its overall Penny Lane-inspired approach. Sometimes a girl just needs heart-shaped sunglasses.
-
5. GIGI HADID
Though it's technically not a band or vintage tee, Gigi Hadid once more channeled her whimsical spirit in a tie-dye shirt with a graphic of the sun. Wearing an in-your-face piece like hers requires very few additions. In this case, she turned to black denim cutoffs, white sneakers, and tortoiseshell sunglasses. The slicked-back updo also helped keep the outfit polished.
-
6. Kristen Stewart
Once again exhibiting her ability to be one of fashion's ultimate chameleons—did you see her standout looks at this year's Cannes Film Festival?—Kristen Stewart took the crimson route and highlighted her T-shirt's graphic colors with a red pair of sneakers and cuffed jeans. Less sometimes really is more.
-
7. OLIVIA CULPO
Olivia Culpo gave her adorable Power Rangers T-shirt ($16; amazon.com) a heavy metal twist by throwing in a selection of black leather pieces, like her Nasty Gal jacket ($328; nastygal.com) and Saint Laurent handbag along with Robert Clergerie loafers. Her rock-n-roll look still kept her put together, thanks to the all-black tones and frilly, lady-like jewels.
-
8. KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
Talk about California love. Kourtney Kardashian represented Beverly Hills (though she famously lives in Calabasas) with a white oversize T-shirt, black leather leggings, and matching booties. She also celebrated the 2016 return of a '90s favorite: the choker.