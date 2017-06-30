10 New Celebrity-Approved Ways to Double Up on Denim

Ah, the Canadian tux. Once considered a fashion faux pas, the art of doubling on denim has not only been embraced, but encouraged. But the beloved denim-on-denim uniform, which typically features a faded chambray shirt half-tucked into a pair of dark denim skinnies (sound familiar?), has been eclipsed by a new, evolved look, led by fashion's finest and the style-savviest of celebrities.
In the most recent crop of street-chic sightings, the stars have taken the all-American classic textile to the next level with wide-leg silhouettes, modern takes on the jean jacket, and separates cut from the same wash (a refreshing change after years of obstinately mismatching denim rinses). From Gigi Hadid's exaggerated oversize jacket to Selena Gomez's elegantly frayed coordinates, see the stars who are spearheading the denim-denim revolution.
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Just because Ratajkowski's off duty doesn't mean she leaves her stylish outfits at home. The model wore a jean jacket and matching pants while on break in the UK. To make the look even sexier, she wore the jacket as a button down shirt, notably leaving most of the buttons open.
2. Khloe Kardashian
The 32-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out for lunch wearing a denim button-up shirt and a matching denim skirt. To show a little skin, Kardashian unbuttoned a few extra buttons on her top. She paired the sexy monochrome outfit with off-white strappy sandals, reflective blue aviator sunglasses, and huge hoop earrings.
3. Cindy Crawford
The model wore a denim on denim ensemble on a coffee run in Malibu. To bring the two pieces together, Crawford paired her dark wash jeans with a long-sleeved shirt of a lighter shade, cuffing the sleeves and delivering a slight tuck for extra cool. She paired the look with all-white Nike sneakers, oversize shades, and a black geometric handbag.
4. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr stepped out in New York City wearing the classic denim combo. The model paired a 7 for All Mankind top with coordinating cropped jeans that featured an on-trend distressed hemline. Sticking with the blue color palette, she topped off the look with a navy duster coat, which she styled by throwing it over her shoulders.
5. Lady Gaga
Gaga wore her version of double denim in ripped, light-wash, cuffed-at-the-ankles jeans, a jacket of the same shade, a tucked-in tee, and minimal black booties. Her accessories brought the look to new heights thanks to killer cat-eye sunglasses, dangling silver chandelier earrings, and a black studded belt.
6. Gigi Hadid
The model sized up—way up—during a recent outing. She embraced next season's oversize coat trend with a shearling-lined denim topper with extended sleeves and a length that hit below her knees, layering it over an eccentrically cool T. Rex-embroidered chambray shirt and quilted joggers.
7. Alessandra Ambrosio
One classic textile, two super modern silhouettes. The model gave denim a contemporary spin with a denim parka and sweeping wide-leg crops.
8. Selena Gomez
The pop star sensation looked to Marques' Almeida for a tailored menswear take on classic denim. She breezed through airport security in an ab-baring bralette and slim-fit jeans styled with a matching frayed duster and simple sandals.
9. Emma Roberts
Despite denim's utilitarian origins, Roberts found a flirty version in a sweet ruffled crop top and a matching high-waist pant tied with a bow.
10. Zoe Kravitz
Kravitz understands the power of precise proportions—she went with a slightly oversize denim jacket (but not dramatically so) and cropped jeans with baby flares that didn't overwhelm her petite frame.