10 New Celebrity-Approved Ways to Double Up on Denim

Ah, the Canadian tux. Once considered a fashion faux pas, the art of doubling on denim has not only been embraced, but encouraged. But the beloved denim-on-denim uniform, which typically features a faded chambray shirt half-tucked into a pair of dark denim skinnies (sound familiar?), has been eclipsed by a new, evolved look, led by fashion's finest and the style-savviest of celebrities.

In the most recent crop of street-chic sightings, the stars have taken the all-American classic textile to the next level with wide-leg silhouettes, modern takes on the jean jacket, and separates cut from the same wash (a refreshing change after years of obstinately mismatching denim rinses). From Gigi Hadid's exaggerated oversize jacket to Selena Gomez's elegantly frayed coordinates, see the stars who are spearheading the denim-denim revolution.

RELATED: How to Get Your Hands on the Jeans All the Stars Are Obsessed with