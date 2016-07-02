Camila Alves Wears the Perfect Sexy Summertime Neutrals for Solo Day Out

Camila Alves was every bit our summertime style goals on Friday as she stepped out for an errand in New York City. The Brazilian beauty has been spotted on the city streets with husband Matthew McConaughey and their three kids over the past few days, fresh off a family trip to South Africa where McConaughey is filming The Dark Tower.

This time Alves was seen leaving the Greenwich Hotel solo, stunning in an effortlessly chic ensemble of head-to-toe neutrals. The model flaunted her enviable figure in a slinky spaghetti strap dress that cinched at the waist and hit just below the knee, falling slightly shorter at the sides. The airy number gave off goddess vibes in the palest shade of pink and paired perfectly with her strappy tan Tamara Mellon stiletto sandals. The 34-year-old kept her look natural, letting her long brunette locks down and wearing minimal makeup. She accessorized with understated jewelry and rounded sunglasses that radiated a retro feel. Alves traveled light, toting a mini Givenchy Pandora messenger bag in light brown pepe leather.

J. Webber / Splash News

The mother-of-three was joined later in the day by McConaughey and their son Levi. Talk about a picture-perfect family!

