Blake Lively's Chic Street Style
1. January 8, 2017
Is this real life or a scene straight out of Gossip Girl? Lively channeled all things Serena van der Woodsen in New York City, where she didn't let freezing temps stop her. She wore a navy coat with matching accessories, like a bright scarf and floppy hat. To beat the snow, she turned to bold black combat boots with oversize white laces.
2. October 16, 2017
Lively wore this Chanel houndstooth pantsuit with a deep-V neckline and paired it with Christian Louboutin heels (shop a similar pair here) and Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry, along with six other looks in the same day in N.Y.C. while promoting All I See Is You.
3. October 16, 2017
For an appearance on Good Morning America, the actress paired a set of bright wide-leg trousers with a matching high-neck long-sleeve top with bell sleeves, a thin yellow belt cinched at her waist. She pinned back the front of her blonde locks for the occasion and accessorized with a pair of glimmering Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings, the bottom of which nearly met her shoulders. Beneath the hem of Lively's floor-sweeping pants, she wore a pair of gold and teal Charlotte Olympia pumps (shop a similar pair here).
4. October 16, 2017
Lively knows how to bring it and wore this sheer dress with metallic panels styled perfectly with matching shoes that glisten.
5. October 16, 2017
The blonde turned to Oscar de la Renta for a two-tone graphic white dress that she styled with Christian Louboutin heels and jewels from Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira.
6. October 16, 2017
If you're wondering how Lively does sporty, it's just as fabulous as you'd expect. She wore a Monse crop top–like fringed jersey with matching navy trousers and an over-the-shoulder red coat.
7. October 16, 2017
What better way to fully embrace fall than with suede? Lively turned to a blue wrap-around suede dress paired with an oxblood leather coat (worn draped over the shoulders); graphic, embroidered boots; a top-handle handbag; and matching tassel earrings.
8. October 16, 2017
Who says boys are the only ones allowed to wear suits? The actress turned to a double-breasted suit jacket with matching trousers and a coat of the same pattern. She paired the look with a white shirt, Doc Marten-like boots (shop a similar pair here), and an oversize bag in a similar hue.
9. July 30, 2017
Lively made a pair of Old Navy Rockstar 24/7 skinny jeans ($40; oldnavy.com) and a crisp white Frame button-up with double-breasted pockets ($315; frame-store.com) look anything but basic while out with her sister Robyn. The mom of two left her long blonde locks down in beachy waves, and accessorized with a blue Fendi studded backpack (shop it in black for $2,300; saksfifthavenue.com) and a pair of pearl-studded ankle strap heels (shop a similar pair here).
10. May 15, 2017
Lively was seen heading to her friend Amber Tamblyn's movie premiere in N.Y.C. in a white and black top tucked into a pair of high-waist black pants. She polished off the look with a narrow belt, patent leather pumps (shop a similar pair here) and a long black coat, adding a pop of color with a bright, bejeweled clutch.
11. March 8, 2017
The street style star was photographed outside the L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in Toronto in a chic navy coat, white tee, step-hem jeans, and animal print loafers.
12. February 15, 2017
Lively was photographed in N.Y.C. in an all Michael Kors look, starting with a solid black crop top and high-waist black skirt with small white polka dots that hit mid-calf. Her next layer was a plush coat with a wide herringbone print, which she topped with a houndstooth coat draped over her shoulders. She paired all of this with solid white stilettos, slightly wavy locks, and blush makeup, keeping the attention on her prints.
