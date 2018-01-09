For an appearance on Good Morning America, the actress paired a set of bright wide-leg trousers with a matching high-neck long-sleeve top with bell sleeves, a thin yellow belt cinched at her waist. She pinned back the front of her blonde locks for the occasion and accessorized with a pair of glimmering Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings, the bottom of which nearly met her shoulders. Beneath the hem of Lively's floor-sweeping pants, she wore a pair of gold and teal Charlotte Olympia pumps (shop a similar pair here).