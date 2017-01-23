The Best Street Style Looks from Paris Couture Fashion Week

When you have a week dedicated to the most beautiful, most breathtaking one-of-a-kind creations—designs that exhibit the highest level of craftsmanship—the last thing you want to do is roll up to the show in sweats. Even your best athleisure look isn't going to cut it. Because when you're in the presence of Great Fashion, you're going to have be great yourself—at least that's what we assume is the thinking behind some of the chicest street style looks at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

While we're documenting (slash drooling over) every look from the spring 2017 couture shows, we're taking a moment to appreciate the looks off the runway as well. From Olivia Palermo's winter white outfit to Olga Kurylenko's matching set, scroll though to see the best from the street-style set.