The 17 Best Celebrity Street Style Pictures from the Cannes Film Festival

All anyone ever remembers about the Cannes Film Festival (other than the films, obvi) is the gloriously glam star-studded parade of extraordinary designer creations on the red carpet. And as captivating as that is, we love the flip side of Cannes fashion, too—the French Riviera style that at once communicates nautical-inspired ease and old '70s glamour (think: Brigitte Bardot holiday-ing in her Breton striped tee in the south of France).
In between photocalls, red carpet premieres, high-profile dinners, and other mandatory appearances, these stars brought their fashion A game with seafaring takes on their off-duty uniforms as they cruise the Cote d'Azur. That means all-black ensembles and heavy, burdensome layers taking a backseat to easy dresses, la marinière stripes, sun-soaked shades of white and ivory, and relaxed silhouettes.
Karlie Kloss, of course, gave it her supermodel spin with a red-and-white striped off-the-shoulder crop top and a matching midi skirt that she expertly finished with a polished chain-strap purse and darling white ballet flats. Très chic. Meanwhile, Amal Clooney maintained her impeccable sophistication while having fun with a playful kaleidoscopic rainbow-y Valentino number. But it was her hubby George who really took the laid-back approach, topping off a tee (branded to promote his tequila company) and relaxed jeans with a leather jacket.
And they're not the only ones—take a look at all the stars who topped our best-dressed street style list during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival.
1. Amal and George Clooney
Amal dialed up the playfulness with a bright Valentino number, while George was more laid-back in a tee, jeans, and a leather jacket.
2. Karlie Kloss
The supermodel was the picture of street-style (err dock-style?) perfection in a breezy red-and-white striped off-the-shoulder crop top and midi skirt set, accented with a chain-strap purse and white ballet flats.
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The model was off to a stylish start when she landed in Nice in a fresh Magda Butrym tailored suit, complete with round Jimmy Choo shades, a delicate Anita Ko lariat, a sleek black holdall, and nude Jimmy Choo sandals.
4. Elle Fanning
The starlet embraced her angelic side in a white lace top and an airy bubble skirt, but grounded the two with a pair of studded LV platform sandals.
5. Naomi Watts
Watts took the relaxed vibe of Cannes quite literally when she was snapped clad in a pajama-like printed set. But the cuffed sleeves, flowy tie-neck detail, along with chic extras, like square Elie Saab shades, straw fedora, and sleek white sandals, gave her look a boost in sophistication.
6. Kirsten Dunst
Dunst perfected French Riviera style with her Breton-striped cardigan, relaxed denim, woven straw purse, and summery white sandals.
7. Eva Longoria
Longoria traded in her preferred super-fitted silhouettes in favor for an easy, breezy white dress that felt right in line with the laid-back ease of the Côte d'Azur.
8. Chloe Sevigny
The star gave denim cut-offs a très chic Parisian spin with a ladylike Chanel cardigan layered over a pretty bow-tie collared shirt. A cheeky camcorder Chanel purse and preppy loafers completed her look.
9. Kim Kardashian
Kardashian grounded her slinky slip dress with a chunky ivory knit and suede knee-high boots.
10. Victoria Beckham
Ever the posh one, Beckham was snapped stepping out in a crisp shirt tucked into a pair of striped wide-leg pants, accessorizing her look with her half-moon bag, a chunky gold bracelet, and square shades.
11. Kate Hudson
Hudson cruised the coast in a black cut-out one-piece that she turned into a street-chic ensemble, expertly styling it with a breezy colorful skirt, a denim parka, cotton candy-pink shades, and a statement necklace.
12. Kristen Stewart
KStew mastered menswear, Cannes-style, when she finished her navy suit separates with a basic white tee, layered chains and worn-in Vans.
13. Katy Perry
We were starry-eyed for Perry's Cannes look—she styled her star-spangled Valentino number with a coral cross-body, bubblegum-pink shades, and blush Mansur Gavriel slides.
14. Blake Lively
The blonde bombshell piled on the glam in a sexy navy-and-teal cut-out number that hugged her growing bump.
15. Karlie Kloss
The supermodel toughened up her Cannes street-style uniform by topping off her black Wolford bodysuit and striped skirt with an edgy leather jacket, a Jimmy Choo purse, and Kurt Geiger pumps.
16. Kirsten Dunst
Dunst was a darling in her pretty floral-printed ruffled dress that she finished with a woven purse and flat sandals.
17. Bella Hadid
The model took the relaxed approach in shades of white—an easy ivory tank and a ribbed knit bottom that she cinched in with a cream-colored parka.