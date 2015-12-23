The 23 Best Celebrity Street Style Looks of 2015

While we can't get enough of seeing celebrities all done up on the red carpet, there's something so insanely refreshing about their fashion when there isn't a stylist or a glam squad orchestrating their every move. It's only during their off-duty days that we really get to witness their personal style. And we must say, 2015 was a terrific year for street style.
There were, of course, the usual suspects, like Olivia Palermo and Kendall Jenner, who slayed the streets at every given opportunity. But there were a few who caught us by surprise—Amal Clooney, Selena Gomez, and Dakota Johnson were among those who proved that their style transcends the red carpet. From monochromatic layers to overalls, scroll through to see the 23 best celebrity street-style looks.
-
1. Olivia Palermo
Palermo put together another on-point outfit as she hit the Chalayan fall/winter 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week. She wore a slouchy oatmeal turtleneck that she tucked into a white leather midi-length pencil with fringe detailing. Round shades, a white clutch, and lavender pumps completed her pastel-perfect ensemble.
-
-
3. Amal Clooney
Mrs. Clooney was snapped leaving for the airport in a jet-setting ensemble so chic it could have probably defied gravity. She wore an olive-green jumpsuit with button detail, complete with a blue striped mocha brown satchel, a cream suitcase, and caramel brown open-toe booties.
-
4. Victoria Beckham
Beckham showed off her posh style, making a statement in printed pants that she grounded with a black top, a smart overcoat, and a black clutch and pumps.
-
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Huntington-Whiteley breezed through LAX with her impeccable model off-duty wardrobe intact—she topped off her plain white tee and black skinnies with a sleek structured printed white blazer, oversize shades, a single pendant, and white pumps.
-
6. Olivia Culpo
Culpo gave her sleek ivory Elizabeth and James overalls an incredibly stylish spin—she forewent color altogether and stuck with a tonal color palette. She styled them with an optic white long-sleeve tee underneath, a two-tone tote, tortoiseshell sunnies, and white pumps.
-
7. Olivia Munn
Munn took her pup Chance out for a stylish stroll in perhaps the perfect ensemble for spring’s in-between weather. She styled her breezy button-front midi-length skirt with a IRO leather moto jacket, a black tote, and black booties.
-
8. Jamie Chung
Chung seamlessly transitioned from winter to spring in the perfect transitional look that consisted of a contrast trench layered over a sleek striped Iijin top and black tailored trousers, and styled with a white cross-body purse and sandals.
-
9. Emma Roberts
Roberts gave her little red dress a cool-girl twist with a sheer black Wolford pair (with etched lines at the ankle, no less) and fierce Coach leopard-print booties.
-
10. Selena Gomez
Gomez embraced the mod trend, selecting a red-and-black color-block ribbed knit dress by Edun that she styled with a Louis Vuitton purse, black tights, and Brian Atwood platforms.
-
11. Gigi Hadid
The It girl gave her off-duty style the tonal treatment, hitting the streets in golden buttoned-up Self-Portrait separates that she topped with a camel coat, mirrored Ray-Ban aviators, and nude pumps.
-
12. Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon worked summer fruit into her wardrobe and gave her graphic peach-tree print Draper James tee a grown-up spin with Draper James skinnies and a sleek blazer. She carried the persimmon orange accents over to her accessories with a studded bangle, a two-tone tote, and bold pumps.
-
13. Jessica Alba
Alba worked a tonal pink palette, hitting the streets of N.Y.C. in a pale turtleneck top and blush wide-leg pants that she topped with a rose double-face wool coat, all by Narciso Rodriguez. She styled her pinks with a white carryall, a Ron Hami ring, and platforms.
-
14. Miranda Kerr
The supermodel arrived at LAX in possibly the chicest jet-setting ensemble ever—she went with a color palette of neutrals and layered a white sheer dress with a long cozy taupe sweater cardigan, complete with a pale blue tote and neutral sandals.
-
15. Solange Knowles
Knowles made a stylish statement at the Carven fall/winter 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week in a red-on-red tonal look, in which she coupled a striped turtleneck knit with a thigh high-slit pencil skirt, both by Carven, and topped with a luxe burgundy fur coat, a neutral box clutch, and strappy Malone Souliers pumps.
-
16. Dakota Johnson
Johnson upped her street-style game when she hit the N.Y.C. pavement in a silky ivory cami and a black midi-length pencil skirt, both by Protagonist, with a chartreuse top-handle purse and black scalloped block heels.
-
17. Taylor Swift
The pop sensation stepped out in another one of her impeccable ensembles—sleek little white separates that she styled with a neutral top-handle purse and teal pumps from Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoe collection.
-
18. Karlie Kloss
The supermodel was snapped en route to BFF Taylor Swift’s house party in an all-black ensemble, which consisted of Ray-Ban aviators, a sleek off-shoulder TTYA x Long Tall Sally crop top, a floral high-slit maxi skirt, a Dolce & Gabbana purse, and cut-out flats.
-
19. Diane Kruger
Kruger never fails to look good both on and off the red carpet. She partied it up at a Memorial Day fête in a summery 3x1 light denim crop top and matching gaucho pants that she styled with a straw fedora and nude strappy stacked heels.
-
20. Lupita Nyong'o
The style star took a break from the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and stepped out with her friends to enjoy the view from Eden Roc in a white Oscar de la Renta number that she styled with cool shades, an oversize tan clutch, and stacked printed Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
-
21. Chrissy Teigen
The model-turned-cookbook author bared a sliver of midriff while out and about in New York City—she wore a white crop top with a black-and-cream polka-dot A.L.C. pencil skirt, complete with a top-handle purse and black pumps.
-
22. Gwen Stefani
The No Doubt star embraced her trademark punk aesthetic while out and about in L.A. in a sheer white top that she casually half-tucked into a pair of dark zippered Paige skinnies. As for accessories, she went for reflective sunnies, an oversize shopper, and cool mesh open-toe booties.
-
23. Beyoncé
Beyoncé showed off her color-blocking skills as she worked her curves in a tangerine cut-out Cushnie et Ochs knit top and fuchsia pleated shorts, accented with a jade green duffel and hot pink pumps.