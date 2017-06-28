All the '90s Trends Bella Hadid Has, Somehow, Made Chic Again

In the past year alone, the fashion world has seen the resurgence of flatform shoes, the statement choker and matching tracksuits. What could that possibly mean for the industry? If you guessed a gigantic comeback of trends from the 1990s, you are spot on.
The decade of Friends and 10 Things I Hate About You has come back with a vengeance, peeking out everywhere from celebrities' street style looks to the re-emergence of scrunchies and sky-high ponytails.
And who is modeling these retro looks, you might ask? Well, one culprit is none other than supermodel Bella Hadid. Hadid was only a kid when most of them were in style the first time around—but she sure does know how to rock them now.
And honestly, who better Hadid? The supermodel is a '90s child herself, and she makes it known with her standout street style and killer sense of fashion. In fact, she has so many '90s-inspired looks that we can hardly keep track of them all.
If you're in the mood for some Clueless-like fashion inspiration, keep scrolling–and try to pick just one favorite. We double dog dare you.
-
1. Fuzzy Pink Crop Tops
What would a '90s gallery be without a Lizzie McGuire tribute? Hadid channeled the TV star with her baby pink fuzzy crop top. It looks so authentic to the time period that we could almost swear she picked it up at Limited Too on her way to the airport.
-
2. Tommy Hilfiger Logo Shirts
Tommy Hilfiger logo gear is super on trend right now, but before every supermodel (including Hadid) wore it, this style of shirt was seen all throughout the '90s. Thousands of people owned logo tees and sweatshirts, but it took a true style icon like Hadid to pull this fashion back into the new century.
-
3. Spaghetti Strap Top
What would the 1990's be without spaghetti strap tops? The iconic look reared its head everywhere from Friends to Full House to Frasier, so of course Bella Hadid wore it recently. The supermodel was spotted in the East Village rocking a horizontal spaghetti strap top with slicked back hair and a jean skirt, and we felt like we jumped back in time just by looking at her.
-
4. Track Suits
If you grew up in the '90s, you're bound to remember track suits well. Hadid is bringing back the look with her bright red Adidas track suit set that she wore to a Los Angeles airport last June. Because who says you can't be comfy and stylish at the same time?
-
5. Jean Skirts
One of the prominent staple styles found in thousands of closets during the '90s was the jean skirt. Simple and fashionable, it could be easily thrown on with just about any look, so obviously Hadid brought this style staple back in full force.
-
6. Scrunchies and High Pony Tails
Hadid is all about the casual street style outfits, and throwing on a high pony tail with a scrunchie during a workout is the epitome of that. This hair style screams Kelly Kapowski, and we're really into it.
-
7. Uniform Caps
When Hadid mixed a black uniform cap with a head-to-toe grey plaid suit, we couldn't help but think of Clueless. The supermodel wore the statement ensemble while out in New York City earlier this year.
-
8. Army Pants
Army pants aren't just for Cady Heron of Mean Girls. Hadid wore a pair with a cropped jacket and sky-high heels at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show call backs last fall. Spoiler alert—she made the show.
-
9. '90s Flame Print
This flame print made frequent appearances on shirts, pants, and hoodies in the '90s, but Hadid went ahead and combined multiple flame-printed pieces in one look while at the airport in Paris last fall. The result? A flaming retro look fit for a '90s queen.
-
10. Lace-Up Pants
This pair of pants gives us major Christina Aguilera vibes. Hadid wore the ensemble (and demonstrated her fabulous abs) at a dinner for her Paper Magazine cover release last winter. We see a lot of retro X-Tina in Hadid.
-
11. Hoodies
As every '90s kid knows, hoodies were a comfortable and functional part of life during the decade, and Hadid brought the hoodie trend back with a new twist. Hadid wore a cropped white hoodie with lace-up detailing on the arms, effectively merging two decade-based trends into one. How's that for fashion savvy?
-
12. Chokers
After seeing this jewelry trend on so many celebrities lately, it's hard to believe that it ever went out of style. Hadid made sure to wear chokers earlier this year before it got super trendy yet again for the summer. In case that wasn't enough, though, Hadid wore the accessory with circular sunglasses, bright blue eye shadow, and twin buns in her hair as if she came straight out of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
-
13. Cat Eye Sunglasses
What would a '90s gallery be without a stunning pair of cat eye sunglasses? The model rocked a pair of cat eyes with a grey hoodie with a pocket in the front, and suddenly the world felt like 1995 again.
-
14. Statement Hoop Earrings
Hadid is a style chameleon, so when she donned a pair of earrings that looked like an updated version of classic hoops, we took notice. Her rendition isn't a replica of its retro counterpart, but it's a new version that keeps the same vibe going into a new decade.
-
15. Wind Breakers and Fishnet Tights
Hadid struck again with a double throwback style combo. Her fishnet tights would evoke the '90s by themselves, but paired with her multicolored wind breaker and graphic T-shirt, she practically looks like she's jumped forward in time.
-
16. All Velvet All the Time
Remember the days when you could tell an outfit's texture just by looking at it? Hadid does. She wore an all-velvet track suit, effectively combining multiple '90s trends like the champ she is, and looked fabulous while doing it.
-
17. Formal Wear Gloves
Hadid pulled off a nostalgic formal wear look when she attended the Chrome Hearts X Bella Hadid launch in Paris earlier this year. The combination of a skin-tight dress and long formal gloves evoked an earlier time, and cemented Hadid as a retro style icon.
-
18. Leather Mini Skirts
Of course, if anyone could pull of the notoriously shiny '90s leather mini skirt, it would be Hadid. She paired her skirt with a bralette, moto jacket, and rectangular sunnies that fit the decade just as well.
-
19. Embellished Denim Jackets
Embellishments have come back in full force as a recent fashion trend, but they were also popular during earlier decades. Jean jackets in the '90s were particularly stylized, so when Hadid stepped out last summer wearing a dark denim jacket with detailing, it wasn't that surprising.
-
20. Fuzzy Purses
If you didn't have a brightly colored fuzzy purse, did you even live through the '90s? The style staple hasn't been seen much recently–until Hadid wore it, that is. The supermodel picked a bright pink furry bag to accent her neutral outfit, and we couldn't be prouder of her taste.
-
21. Head-to-Toe Camo
We can't seem to see what Hadid is wearing here, but we're guessing the look is still fabulous. Camouflage is always a smart choice for when you want to standout and be seen (or not seen).
-
22. Circular Chain Belts
Nothing completes a look quite like throwing a silver circular chain belt around it, and Hadid knows it. She paired her chic denim jumpsuit and red pumps with the sassy accessory for maximum decade-based vibes.
-
23. Silk Bomber Jackets
In lieu of a Technicolor-printed silk bomber jacket that would've been easy to spot in the actual 1990's, Hadid chose to wear an updated spin on the look while out at dinner in New York City last year. Her jacket is cobalt blue with a large embellishment decorating her left shoulder. She matched the jacket with a pair of paint splattered jeans and black tennis shoes.
-
24. Dyed Fur Coats
This might just be the most '90s look Hadid has ever worn (and she's worn a lot of them). Her soda can-colored fur-lined jacket, her tiny bag, tinted shades, black combat boots, and paper boy hat have her looking like the coolest girl in a '90s high school sitcom.
-
25. All Denim Everything
And by everything, we mean everything. If you didn't own a jean jacket that matched your jean skirt that matched your denim hat, were you even living in the '90s?
-
26. Off-the-Shoulder Tops
Off-the-shoulder tops are one of the most popular trends of summer 2017, but originally, they took the '90s by storm. Hadid has been spotted multiple times baring her shoulders. In this particular outfit, she styled her shirt with a casual pair of jeans, a middle hair part, and sunglasses.
-
27. Barettes and Mini Skirts with Heels
Hadid could not look more like a '90s child than she does in this picture. Between the bright white barrettes standing out against her dark hair or the mini skirt/high heels combo that we all grew to know and love from Clueless, Hadid nailed this '90s tribute look.
-
28. Patchwork Denim
Hadid sure knows how to wear denim well. The supermodel pulled off a pair of classic patchwork jeans matched with a metallic silver fur jacket for an optimized throwback fashion moment.
-
29. Platform Heels
The higher the leather platform boot, the greater the chance it could be spotted in a '90s catalog. This decade's platform heels were particularly awesome because they were extra tall. Hadid paired her shoes with a black corset, oversized white shirt, and a signature pair of sunnies.
-
30. Going Braless
Leaving a bra by the wayside has been a very popular trend this season, and it's one that Hadid has fully embraced. This style has been seen on everyone from Selena Gomez to Rihanna, and the fashion world feels just like an episode of Friends again.