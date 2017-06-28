All the '90s Trends Bella Hadid Has, Somehow, Made Chic Again

In the past year alone, the fashion world has seen the resurgence of flatform shoes, the statement choker and matching tracksuits. What could that possibly mean for the industry? If you guessed a gigantic comeback of trends from the 1990s, you are spot on.

The decade of Friends and 10 Things I Hate About You has come back with a vengeance, peeking out everywhere from celebrities' street style looks to the re-emergence of scrunchies and sky-high ponytails.

And who is modeling these retro looks, you might ask? Well, one culprit is none other than supermodel Bella Hadid. Hadid was only a kid when most of them were in style the first time around—but she sure does know how to rock them now.

And honestly, who better Hadid? The supermodel is a '90s child herself, and she makes it known with her standout street style and killer sense of fashion. In fact, she has so many '90s-inspired looks that we can hardly keep track of them all.

If you're in the mood for some Clueless-like fashion inspiration, keep scrolling–and try to pick just one favorite. We double dog dare you.