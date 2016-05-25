6 Chic Ways the Street Style Pros Showed Some Skin at Australian Fashion Week

Getty (3)
May 25, 2016 @ 2:30 PM
BY: Wendy Wallace

During Australian Fashion Week, the street-style pros schooled us in how to reveal skin in the chicest way possible. It's sexy, but not too racy; alluring, but not scandalous. From open-back tops to cold-shoulder silhouettes, we found six snaps that serve as plenty of style inspo, just in time for Memorial Day weekend (and for the rest of summer). Show off a whole lot of leg with a micro mini or offer just a glimpse with a demure peekaboo cut-out. Limit skin exposure to one area at a time and you're all set. But don't take our word for it—see for yourself from the stylish stars from Down Under.

