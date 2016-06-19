Angelina Jolie Looks Flawless in Chic LBD for Dinner with Son Maddox

Leave it to Angelina Jolie to be the ultimate showstopper in a simple LBD. The mother of six spent some quality time with her eldest son Maddox in New York City yesterday, stepping out to dinner in a chic black dress that hit right at the knee. The mother-son pair joined Jolie's brother, James Haven, to dine at Japanese barbecue restaurant Gyu-Kaku.

Jolie looked flawless in the form-fitting number that showed off her slender frame and wowed with a geometric winged neckline and barely-there spaghetti straps. The Maleficent star committed to an all-black ensemble, pairing the dress with black Christian Louboutin pumps ($675; bergdorfgoodman.com), a leather clutch, and a long shawl to keep her warm in the cool evening. The 41-year-old kept it simple for the occasion, wearing her hair swept back in a sleek ponytail and opting for minimal makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

For the dinner date, Maddox looked equally handsome in a crisp white button down and navy slacks. The 14-year-old sported polished black leather dress shoes and topped of his dapper look with a gray newsboy hat.