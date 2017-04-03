Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Amal Clooney's Fashionable Maternity Style
-
1. April 1, 2017
While on a romantic stroll with her actor husband, the maternity wear maven paired her olive green bomber jacket with a deep gray scarf, dark-wash skinny jeans, and studded high-top sneakers (shop a similar look here). She added a touch of black to the ensemble with a newsboy cap and aviator shades.
-
2. March 29, 2017
Clooney looked radiant while out in London on Wednesday in a red long-sleeve sheath dress that showed off just a hint of her baby bump (shop a similar style here). She paired the vibrant frock with floral pumps, a camel coat, and brown leather handbag for a speech at London's Chatham House, where she addressed war crimes in Iraq and Syria.
-
3. March 10, 2017
While at New York's JFK International Airport, Clooney sported a comfortable white sweater over black pants and black, laceless combat boots ($1,275; mytheresa.com). She topped off the cozy travel outfit with a tan knee-length cardigan and a small crossbody bag.
-
4. March 10, 2017
Mrs. Clooney arrived for a meeting at the United Nations in her most bump-hugging look yet—a navy blue dress that featured a rosette detail and ruching down the front (shop a similar dress here). A pinned-back blowout, statement earrings, woven burgundy bag, and heels completed her outfit.
-
5. March 9, 2017
The human rights lawyer dressed her budding bump in a sunny look for a day of work at the United Nations in New York City. For the occasion, Clooney turned heads in a vibrant yellow frock and matching coat that she styled with a textured leather handbag (shop a similar style here), coordinating pumps, and oversize sunnies.
-
6. March 8, 2017
Clooney dressed her baby bump in a pink velvet dress with a brick-like pattern and a cashmere overcoat from the Bottega Veneta Cruise Collection ($5,400; net-a-porter.com) while out in N.Y.C. She polished off her cheery look with a matching pink lip and black pumps, ushering in spring in (almost) head-to-toe color.
-
7. March 8, 2017
The expectant star donned a work-ready cropped black blazer and matching high-waisted pencil skirt while out in New York City. She paired the structured pieces with a lace-lined top, coordinating striped Salvatore Ferragamo pumps ($365; farfetch.com), a sleek leather tote, and dark sunnies perched atop her head.
-
8. February 26, 2017
While in Paris, Amal showed off her baby bump in a printed floral dress that she topped off with a contrasting embellished jacket. Black leather over-the-knee boots (shop a similar pair here) and sunglasses finished her ensemble.
-
9. February 25, 2017
Mrs. Clooney stepped out for dinner with her husband in Paris wearing a gorgeous Giambattista Valli mini-dress paired with lace-up boots (shop a similar pair here). The brunette beauty added a cozy element with her dress's fur trim and kept her legs warm with thick black tights.
-
10. February 24, 2017
Amal accompanied her actor husband to the César Awards in Paris and showed off her growing bump in a strapless custom Atelier Versace gown with an ombré feathered skirt.
-
11. February 21, 2017
Mrs. Clooney stepped out in London for the first time following confirmation of her pregnancy wearing a bright red coat (shop a similar piece here) that masterfully covered up her growing baby bump. She paired the statement topper with a gray jersey dress, black tights, edgy motorcycle boots, oversize sunnies, and a black fringe leather bag.
-
12. January 27, 2017
The expectant star made her way through LAX Airport in chic grey Alberta Ferretti sweater ($495; saksfifthavenue.com) and leather pants that she paired with a long neutral coat. A black hat and patterned velvet booties completed her travel-ready look.
-
13. January 17, 2017
The human rights lawyer attended the Women of Impact dinner in Switzerland in a shimmering dress that perfectly concealed her baby bump. Mrs. Clooney accessorized the number with olive green pumps (shop a similar pair here) and orange statement earrings.
-
14. January 10, 2017
The mother-to-be layered up during a romantic stroll with husband George Clooney in London. For the outing, she paired a cable-knit sweater with a green jacket, skinny jeans, and tasseled riding boots (shop a similar pair here) for a stylish-yet-practical look.
-
15. January 9, 2017
Amal gave us the first glimpse of her baby bump at a screening of The White Helmets in London, where she opted for a colorful floral Dolce & Gabbana minidress (shop a similar D&G piece here), black patterned tights, and black suede booties.
