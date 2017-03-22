Jan 24, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Alexa Chung's Effortlessly Cool Street Style
-
1. March 21, 2017
Chung was spotted out and about in New York City rocking a fuzzy beret (get a similar style here), a black coat over a turtleneck sweater, light-wash jeans, and leopard-print booties.
-
2. February 22, 2017
While in Milan for Fashion Week, Chung attended the Gucci show in a pair of straight-leg jeans, Mary Jane-inspired heels, a blue blazer, and classic black Gucci bag (get a similar style here).
-
3. February 20, 2017
Chung kept warm during London Fashion Week in a shearling-lined coat (get a similar style here), black graphic tee, and lace-up boots, but still showed a little leg with a black, thigh-high slit skirt.
-
4. February 13, 2017
Chung was spotted out and about during New York Fashion Week in a fur coat, striped button-down over a black turtleneck, blue jeans, and metallic booties (get a similar silver style here). She completed her look with a black and white structured bag and hoop earrings.
-
5. February 10, 2017
Despite chilly temps, Chung stepped out in N.Y.C. in a frilly, white lace dress under a black coat, paired with black lace-up boots and green and gray scarf.
-
6. December 12, 2016
The fashionista took some serious style inspiration from the 1970s with this outfit, featuring a shearling-lined leather coat, flared-leg jeans, and aviator-style glasses.
-
7. December 1, 2016
Chung looked totally posh for a night out in London, pairing a patent leather skirt with a green and gray sweater, black heels, and a black coat. A pink purse and glittering earrings completed her look.
-
8. November 22, 2016
The It-girl stepped out in her favorite shearling-lined leather jacket, this time paired with black jeans, black booties, and a gray knit beanie (get a similar style here).
-
9. November 16, 2016
Chung looked effortlessly chic in a pair of black jeans, a plaid blazer-style coat over a yellow cardigan and graphic tee, plus red strappy flats—perfect for a day out and about in the Big Apple.
-
10. October 5, 2016
Chung balanced out her Western-style leather jacket and black combat boots with a feminine pink slip dress (get a similar style here) while at Paris Fashion Week.
-
11. September 12, 2016
We are loving Chung's fire engine red wrap dress, worn over a white tee and paired with white booties and a small black purse.
-
12. July 20, 2016
Chung paired a face-covered button down with straight leg jeans, espadrilles, and a pink tote bag for a summer walk in New York City. She finished off the look with cat-eye sunnies (get a similar pair here).
-
13. June 24, 2016
The fashionista attended the Glastonbury Festival in a sensible pair of Hunter rain boots ($150; nordstrom.com), worn with trendy leather pants, a graphic sweater, and an olive green anorak.
-
14. June 9, 2016
Chung rocked a Canadian tuxedo in N.Y.C., pairing her flared jeans and denim jacket (get a similar style here) with a blue sweater and strappy red heels.
-
15. April 30, 2016 in New York City
Chung was all smiles for a night out in New York City, wearing patent leather pants, a plain black top, and a fuzzy baby blue coat.
-
16. March 25, 2016
We're loving Chung's oversize fur coat, paired with simple black jeans, a white button-down, and black booties for a day spent out and about in N.Y.C.
1 of 16
March 21, 2017
Chung was spotted out and about in New York City rocking a fuzzy beret (get a similar style here), a black coat over a turtleneck sweater, light-wash jeans, and leopard-print booties.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Jan 23, 2018 @ 3:45 PM
Shop the Biggest Street Style Trends from Couture Fashion Week Before Your Friends Do
Jan 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Gigi Hadid Channels Angelina Jolie in Winter White Feathers
Jan 9, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Blake Lively Looks Just Like Serena van der Woodsen in This Wintry Look
Dec 22, 2017 @ 1:45 PM
The Most Iconic Street Style Moments from Pheobe Philo's Céline
Dec 13, 2017 @ 1:30 PM
Bella Hadid's Best Street Style Looks
Dec 7, 2017 @ 1:30 PM
Kendall Jenner’s See-Through Style Basics Look Cozy and Casual
Dec 5, 2017 @ 2:00 PM