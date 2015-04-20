8 Style Savvy Celebrities Show Us How to Look Fashionable in the Rain

When it rains, it pours. Or in these cases, it's more like, pouring style. Between sopping wet strands and drenched footwear, upping the chic factor in the midst of a torrential downpour can seem like an impossible feat. But the more sartorially savvy stars have proven otherwise, utilizing sleek separates, pops of color, and unique knits to create on-point ensembles that take rainy day fashion to the next level. Look to these mastered A-listers for inspiration and be prepared to shower in their chicness.
Rihanna (above): The star shielded her white scalloped skirt set and sweet Mary Janes from the rain with one giant color-block blue umbrella.
1. Lauren Conrad
The style star rocked a white Jonathan Simkhai dress with a tailored gray coat, ankle-strap heels, and a black leather Mansur Gavriel handbag while promoting her new book, Celebrate ($17; amazon.com).
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
On her day off, Parker braved the N.Y.C. rain in a Mother denim jacket layered over a striped knit, faded army green pants (cuffed perfectly just so) with ballet flats.
3. Cara Delevingne
The Brit beauty didn't like the weather rain on her style—she stepped out in a white tee, leather skirt, a statement necklace, and black sandals.
4. Beyonce
No surprise here: Queen Bey reigned in the rain in a marled knit top and raspberry leather mini that she topped with printed jacket, a burgundy Chanel top-handle purse, and booties.
5. Bella Thorne
Thorne tapped her girly side and stood out in a bright hot-pink crop top and scuba skirt, both by AQ/AQ, and matching pink suede shoes.
6. Amal Clooney
Instead of taking the easy route and resorting to head-to-toe black, Clooney opted for an elegant red-hot coat that matched her bold lip.
7. Diane Kruger
Kruger's longtime beau Joshua Jackson protected her from the elements, which left her style—a look that consisted of a maroon knit and '70s-inspired button-front denim skirt—firmly intact.