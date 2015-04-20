8 Style Savvy Celebrities Show Us How to Look Fashionable in the Rain

When it rains, it pours. Or in these cases, it's more like, pouring style. Between sopping wet strands and drenched footwear, upping the chic factor in the midst of a torrential downpour can seem like an impossible feat. But the more sartorially savvy stars have proven otherwise, utilizing sleek separates, pops of color, and unique knits to create on-point ensembles that take rainy day fashion to the next level. Look to these mastered A-listers for inspiration and be prepared to shower in their chicness.

Rihanna (above): The star shielded her white scalloped skirt set and sweet Mary Janes from the rain with one giant color-block blue umbrella.