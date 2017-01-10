6 Street Style Star-Approved Pieces to Buy from the Intermix Sale

One of our all-time favorite pastimes? Scrolling through our feeds and thumbing through one street-style-approved photo after another for major outfit inspo. And almost always, it ends with this impulse to shop. You know what we're talking about. It's those bow-lined jeans, modeled by Atantic-Pacific's Blair Eadie (pictured above) or Julie Sariñana (aka founder of Sincerely Jules) in anything, from cropped two-tone denim to statement sunglasses.
Luckily, thanks to Intermix and its epic clearance winter sale event (which ends Jan. 16), we'll be able to live out all of our street-style dreams. Below, we rounded up the best six items, inspired by today's chicest style stars.
1. An Intermix Exclusive Top
Similar to the one worn by Helene Glazer Hodne of @BrooklynBlonde1.
Intermix available at intermix.com | $149 (originally $275)
2. Zimmermann Blouse
Similar to the one worn by Aimee Song of @SongofStyle.
Zimmermann available at intermix.com | $179 (originally $475)
3. Jean-Michel Cazabat Boots
Similar to those worn by Wendy Nguyen of @WendysLookBook.
Jean Michel Cazabat available at intermix.com | $499 (originally $995)
4. Rag & Bone Fedora
Similar to the one worn by Julie Sariñana from @SincerelyJules.
Rag & Bone available at intermix.com | $89 (originally $195)
5. Exclusive for Intermix Plaid Skirt
Similar to the one worn by Julia Engel from @JuliaHEngel.
Intermix available at intermix.com | $129 (originally $250)
6. Alexis Lace Skirt
Similar to the one worn by Danielle Bernstein of @WeWoreWhat.
Alexis available at intermix.com | $489 (originally $815)