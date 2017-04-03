Where to Buy the Exact Jeans Style Insiders Swear By

When it comes to wearing jeans, street style stars take the workwear staple to a new level of cool. Their secret? Having just the right cut on hand. Here, we’ve asked three fashion insiders to share their favorite fit and, naturally, found for each exact pair online. Keep scrolling to shop denim that'll update your whole wardrobe.
VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to A Denim Jacket
-
1. Margaret Zhang
Photographer and director
“A high-rise works best for my long torso. The relaxed fit on this relaxed high-rise crop silhouette from Citizens of Humanity keeps me comfy during long days on set, while the dark wash is perfect for going out.”
Shop the denim: Citizens of Humanity, $258; citizensofhumanity.com.
-
2. Aurora James
Creative director, Brother Vellies
“As a shoe designer, I wear a lot of cropped pants—people want to see what’s on my feet! The ‘Babe’ fit from Amo offers the ideal length.”
Shop the denim: Amo, $257; revolve.com.
-
3. Camille Charrière
Writer and creative consultant
“This faded straight leg style by Vetements is casual enough to wear on lazy days, but I can also dress them up with a silk blouse and heels.”
Shop the denim: Vetements, $1,460; ssense.com.