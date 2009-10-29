Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stocking Stuffers
1. Girl of All Work Page Flags$6/5; at spoonsisters.com.
OUR GIFT TO YOU: 20% OFF!
Use code INSTYLE09 from November 16 to December 30.
2. Worldwide Co. Love on Toast Stamp$7; at fredflare.com.
3. Sugar Factory Dream Pop$23 (also available in Very Berry, Bubblegum and Cotton Candy flavors); at sugarfactory.com.
4. Taza Chocolate Organic Chocolates$17.50/box of 3 (includes Guajillo Chili, Cinnamon and Vanilla Bean); at tazachocolate.com.
5. Tarte Limited Edition Cheek Stains$25/3; at tartecosmetics.com.
6. Sonia Kashuk Makeup Brush Set$18; at target.com.
7. Origins GinZing Eye Cream$30; at origins.com.
8. Pantone 4GB Flash Drive$20 each (available in 14 colors); at pantone.com.
9. Swiss Tech Key Ring Screwdriver Set$15; at thinkgeek.com.
10. Bedol What's Next Water Clock$29; at bedolwhatsnext.com.
11. TAO Electronics Digital Photo Key Chain$15 (available in 8 colors); at taoelectronics.com.
12. Skull Candy Earphones$100; at skullcandy.com.
13. Mile High Mobile Plug Adapter$30; at mile-high.net.
14. Tsubota Pearl Brass Lighters$30; at mollaspace.com.
15. Ana Design Paraffin Wax Candles$92/set of 4 pairs (two of each in colors shown); at fivestripes.com.
16. Baggu Reusable Nylon Bags$6 (Baby) and $8 (regular); at baggubag.com.
17. Lala Music Gift Cards$20; at lala.com.
18. City Walks Architecture Cards: Paris$19 (deck of 25 walking tours); at chroniclebooks.com.
19. Kikkerland Design Silver Cards$10; at kikkerlandshop.com.
20. Animal Rubber Bands$8/box of 24; at greenergrassdesign.com.
21. Hanky Panky Panties$18; at hankypanky.com.
22. Odette New York Sterling Silver Key Chain$115; at odetteny.com.
23. Lizzie Scheck Diamond Star Studs$620; at lizziescheck.com.
24. Monica Rich Kosann Silver Photo Holder$695; at fineartoffamily.com.
