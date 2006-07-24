Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Steal a Style
-
1. Trench CoatsFASHION TIP A classic lightweight trenchcoat looks great with dresses or jeans; also works well in the fall or spring.
DETAILS Polished cotton with faux-tortoise buttons, Attention, $64.99; at K Mart, 800-866-0086.
-
2. Cocktail DressesFASHION TIP Halter-style cocktail dresses are sexy without revealing too much; also flatters broad shoulders.
DETAILS Silk with ruched-satin waist, Anne Klein, $190; at Bloomingdale¹s, 866-593-2540.
-
3. HandbagsFASHION TIP A sturdy satchel in an unexpected color adds sophistication to any basic outfit.
DETAILS Pebbled-leather satchel, Tory Burch, $450; toryburch.com for stores.
-
4. JacketsFASHION TIP A slim-fitting jacket with feminine tailoring looks great when paired with jeans or trousers.
DETAILS Wool with peaked shoulders, Beth Bowley, $320; 650-340-0301.
-
5. SkirtsFASHION TIP Balance a voluminous shaped skirt with a classic blouse and accent with refined accessories.
DETAILS Silk-wool knee length with box pleats, Castle Starr, $475; castlestarr.com.
-
6. BootsFASHION TIP Chic details like grommets or buckles add urban edge to classic tall boots.
DETAILS Leather with grommets, Nina, $189.95; 800-233-6462 or ninashoes.com.
1 of 6
Trench Coats
FASHION TIP A classic lightweight trenchcoat looks great with dresses or jeans; also works well in the fall or spring.
DETAILS Polished cotton with faux-tortoise buttons, Attention, $64.99; at K Mart, 800-866-0086.
DETAILS Polished cotton with faux-tortoise buttons, Attention, $64.99; at K Mart, 800-866-0086.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM