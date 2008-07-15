Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Statement Necklaces
-
1. Dries Van Noten
-
2. Island Designs by Harry HaslettHorn, resin, metal and ribbon, Island Designs by Harry Haslett, $40 each; call 800-388-9711.
-
3. Alexis BittarAmethyst drusy, conichalcite, pyrite drusy on twisted rope, Alexis Bittar, $1,300; visit alexisbittar.com for stores.
-
4. Tory BurchAgate slices with leather cord, Tory Burch, $325; buy online now at toryburch.com.
-
5. Philip Crangi for Vera WangJewelry designer Philip Crangi wired and then wove rhinestones into this big and bold braid for the Vera Wang line. Our tip: Wear hair in a loose updo to avoid any snags!
Crystals, Philip Crangi for Vera Wang, $1,486; at Bergdorf Goodman, call 800-558-1855.
-
6. MawiAt 45 inches, it’s truly long on luxury.
Synthetic pearls, crystals with velvet ribbon, and gold-plated chain, Mawi, $716; at Dernier Cri, call 212-242-6061.
-
7. Thea GrantA thick chain makes the mix day-friendly.
Plated steel, metal, vintage crystals and glass, Thea Grant, $395; visit theagrant.com for stores.
-
8. R.J. GrazianoCalling all rocker chicks with day jobs.
Steel and crystals, R.J. Graziano, $275; call 212-685-1248.
-
9. Elie TahariPair this with an LBD or a silky top and jeans.
Crystals and satin, Elie Tahari, $398; call 212-334-4441.
-
10. Helene ZubeldiaOversize rhinestones add extra impact to this evening sparkler.
Metal and crystals, Helene Zubeldia, $670; at Curve L.A., call 310-360-8008.
-
11. Banana RepublicBeads stitched onto fabric make it edgy, and you can tie to your perfect length.
Mother-of-pearl and fabric, Banana Republic, $150; available in November at bananarepublic.com.
-
12. BurberryLong enough to graze the navel, its vibrant supersize slabs are lighter than they look.
Glass and metal, Burberry, $1,995; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
-
13. BalenciagaAt its fashion show, Balenciaga paired ornate collars like this one with two matching cuffs.
Swarovski crystals, Balenciaga, $2,575; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
-
14. Alexander McQueenInspired by Indian palace jewels, this showstopper’s tiny crystals make it wearable for smaller frames.
Swarovski crystals with freshwater pearls, Alexander McQueen, $4,475; call 212-645-1797.
-
15. Nina RicciThis baroque beauty sits at the breastbone, a shorter length for fall’s powerhouse pieces.
Semiprecious stones and galvanized metal, Nina Ricci, $1,835; at A’Maree’s, call 949-642-4423.
Dries Van Noten
