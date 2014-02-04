Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Stars Who've Turned 50 and Keep Getting Better with Age
1. Keanu Reeves, September 2
Reeves is ringing in 51 with a bang! The actor will star in the John Wick sequel and has co-founded Arch Motorcycle Company, a shop that manufactures custom bikes.
2. Elizabeth Hurley, June 10, 2015
On the heels of Season 1 finale of The Royals, the age-defying Elizabeth Hurley turned the big 5-0.
3. John C. Reilly, May 24
Reilly's film CV ranges from dramatic to comedic, having acted alongside Tilda Swinton and Will Ferrell, respectively, in his career.
4. Linda Evangelista, May 10
The supermodel still reigns supreme in the fashion industry. Her latest project? Starring in an ad campaign for Moschino.
5. Kevin James, April 26
The King of Queens is 50! James, who starred on the sitcom for close to a decade, returns to the big screen to reprise his role in Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.
6. Martin Lawrence, April 16
Best known for his comedic timing, Martin Lawrence has appeared in the Bad Boys franchise and Big Momma's House, among other films.
7. Linda Perry, April 15
The rockstar has plenty to celebrate! Perry is not only successful in the music scene, but also at home, serving as mom to her newborn son with Sara Gilbert.
8. Robert Downey Jr., April 4
The Iron Man himself, who celebrates the big 5-0 today, has been actively working in entertainment since the age of five.
9. Sarah Jessica Parker, March 25
At 50, Parker's sense of style has only gotten better! The star, who's best known for her iconic role on Sex and the City, is fearless when it comes to dressing for large-scale events. "I think pulling it off or not pulling it off, that almost doesn't exist for me because, really, I'm looking for experiences, not some report card," she tells InStyle.
10. Kristin Davis, February 24
Best known for her role as Charlotte Yorke on Sex and the City, Davis is undoubtedly America's sweetheart. The star has since starred in films as well as her most recent TV stint being on Bad Teacher.
11. Dr. Dre, February 18
To honor his 50th birthday, the rap pioneer graced the cover of AARP magazine.
12. Chris Rock, February 7
At 50, the talented comedian is an actor, producer, and director, most recently displaying his trio of talents on the big screen with his film Top Five.
13. Diane Lane, January 22The actress, who is best known for starring in Unfaithful, Jumper, and a medley of other films, is lending her voice to the highly anticipated animated feature Inside Out.
14. Teri Hatcher, December 8Best known for her role on Desperate Housewives, the star recently hopped on the lob bandwagon with her newest 'do.
15. Don Cheadle, November 29The actor, who most recently wrapped up a stint on Showtime's House of Lies, will appear in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.
16. Calista Flockhart, November 11Flockhart, who is best known for her role on Ally McBeal, has gone on to star on the hit TV series Brothers & Sisters.
17. Famke Janssen, November 5The actress, best known for her roles in the X-Menand Taken movies, returned to the hit Netflix series Hemlock Grove.
18. CLIVE OWEN, OCTOBER 3The critically acclaimed actor has sizzled in flicks such as Closer and The International and rings in his golden birthday with two upcoming movies set to debut in 2015: Last Knights with Morgan Freeman and Maggie's Plan with Julianne Moore.
19. Monica Bellucci, September 30
The Italian actress has been cast as a Bond “girl” in the upcoming 007 film, Spectre.
20. Holly Robinson Peete, September 18The actress, who is positively ageless, is best known for her roles in For Your Love and Hangin' with Mr. Cooper.
21. Rosie Perez, September 6
The actress, best known for her roles in Do The Right Thing and Fearless, recently joined The View.
22. Hoda Kotb, August 9As one-half of Today With Kathie Lee and Hoda, Kotb is ringing in 50 with guitar lessons.
23. Mary-Louise Parker, August 2The brunette beauty made a name for herself by starring in the Showtime hit Weeds.
24. Vivica A. Fox, July 30Fox currently stars in Sharknado 2: The Second One.
25. SANDRA BULLOCK, JULY 26The star, who is the proud owner of an Oscar, has starred in many critically acclaimed films, including The Blind Side, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, and most recently, Gravity.
26. DAVID SPADE, JULY 22The comic recently made an appearance in the award-nominated TV show, The Spoils of Babylon.
27. JOHN LEGUIZAMO, JULY 22It's a big year for Leguizamo! The actor is currently working on several projects, including the fifth installment of Ice Age.
28. WENDY WILLIAMS, JULY 18Not only does Williams boast her own talk show, but she also has a jewelry line called "Adorn by Wendy Williams."
29. COURTENEY LOVE, JULY 9The former frontwoman for the '90s band Hole is set to star in the final season of the FX drama, Sons of Anarchy.
30. COURTENEY COX, JUNE 15Best known for her role as Monica Geller on Friends, Cox has been keeping busy since then, starring in the hit series, Cougar Town.
31. Wynonna Judd, May 30Judd rocks for red-hot hair during the unveiling ceremony of the City National Civic.
32. Lenny Kravitz, May 26With roles in The Butler and The Hunger Games, Kravitz is returning to his musical roots this fall with the release of his new album, Strut.
33. Melissa Gilbert, May 8Gilbert is fab at 50! The star is best known for her role on the classic, Little House on the Prairie.
34. Russell Crowe, April 7Crowe's impressive film resume includes Noah, Les Miserables, Gladiator, among others.
35. Elle MacPherson, March 29The original supermodel has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated a record six times.
36. Tracy Reese, February 12Reese, who is celebrating the big 5-0, has dressed Michelle Obama and Sarah Jessica Parker, among other celebs.
37. Sarah Palin, February 11The former governor of Alaska welcomes the new year with a big milestone.
38. Laura Linney, February 5A new short ‘do and Crystal Award for Excellence in Film prepared Linney for the big 5-0.
39. Mariska Hargitay, January 23Hargitay celebrated her 50th birthday on the set of ‘Law and Order: SVU’ in New York. “I’m so proud to be on a show that sheds light onto the darkness. And the next day, you know if it’s on TV then people might feel safe discussing it,” the star has previously said.
40. Michelle Obama, January 17The First Lady rang in the birthday milestone with an epic dance party at the White House. Guests included Beyoncé, John Legend, and Paul McCartney, among others.
41. Brad Pitt, December 18Pitt spent his 50th birthday shooting the World War II flick, ‘Fury,’ set to hit theaters next November. The star’s good looks were also immortalized that same week, courtesy of Madame Tussauds in London.
42. John Stamos, August 19Uncle Jesse—erm—John Stamos celebrated his 50th birthday with a big bash in L.A. that included his ‘Full House’ family, The Beach Boys, and Darren Criss. Post-party, the actor tweeted: “I literally had the greatest night of my life last night.”
43. Lisa Kudrow, July 30With a starring role in season three of ‘Scandal’ and ‘Web Therapy’—the star’s successful web series-turned-cable show—there is no stopping Lisa Kudrow.
44. Edie Falco, July 5Falco, most-famous for her role as matriarch Carmela Soprano in ‘The Sopranos,’ is the winner of four Emmys and two Golden Globes.
45. Johnny Depp, June 9A new blonde hue and engagement to his ‘The Rum Diary’ co-star kicked off Depp’s 50th year.
46. Conan O’Brien, April 18What can you gift a man who has everything? A birthday performance, of course! Guest Eva Mendes, surprised O’Brien with a mariachi band in honor of the occasion.
47. Marc Jacobs, April 9The designer, who recently left Louis Vuitton to focus on his own brands, was eager to welcome 50. “I should be glad,” he told WWD. “It feels like the decade of me taking my shirt off.”
48. Vanessa Williams, March 18Williams makes 50 look fabulous with shoulder-length curls and a peachy pout.
49. Demi Moore, November 11Moore, who welcomed 50 while vacationing in India with friends, is forever our inspiration for bikini season.
50. Tom Cruise, July 3There’s no stopping Tom Cruise! The actor, who is best known for his role in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise, is the proud owner of three Golden Globes.
