Bosworth layered a tuxedo jacket by Sienna and Savannah Miller over a floaty Chloe dress. Flattered as she must be to have Bosworth in her design, Sienna's ideal model is her pal Keira Knightley. "She's the face of Chanel, so she's not likely to come and do my line," the actress has said. "But she's my mate so hopefully I would get mate's rates."GET KATE'S JACKET ONLINE NOWTwenty8Twelve cutaway jacket, $455; at saksfifthavenue.com