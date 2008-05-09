Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars Wearing Stars
1. Kate Bosworth in Twenty8TwelveBosworth layered a tuxedo jacket by Sienna and Savannah Miller over a floaty Chloe dress. Flattered as she must be to have Bosworth in her design, Sienna's ideal model is her pal Keira Knightley. "She's the face of Chanel, so she's not likely to come and do my line," the actress has said. "But she's my mate so hopefully I would get mate's rates."
GET KATE'S JACKET ONLINE NOW
Twenty8Twelve cutaway jacket, $455; at saksfifthavenue.com.
2. Reese Witherspoon in L.A.M.B.Gwen Stefani has inspired millions with her style, so it was no surprise to see Witherspoon working a L.A.M.B. dress at the recent Idol Gives Back. Other celebrities to don Gwen's designs include Cameron Diaz, Sophia Bush and Carrie Underwood.
3. Christina Ricci in The RowRicci brought some va-va-va-voom to Japan in a slinky green dress from The Row, designed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The line of luxury basics has also been worn by Gwyneth Paltrow, Katie Holmes and Ellen Pompeo.
4. Carrie Underwood in Elizabeth and JamesTwo sisters, two lines: Elizabeth and James follows The Row in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's fashion empire. Country superstar Underwood wore a vintage-inspired sequined dress from the youthful line for New Year's Eve in Times Square. Natalie Portman, Heidi Klum and Mandy Moore have also been spotted wearing the label.
5. Paris and Nicky Hilton in DCMAParis Hilton may be a little biased when it comes to the DCMA line-she's dating co-designer (and Good Charlotte rocker) Benji Madden. "They work with some of the most amazing graffiti artists to make these really cool T-shirts that no one really has," she told US at the line's recent store opening.
GET PARIS AND NICKY'S HOODIES NOW
DCMA black or white patterned hooded sweatshirts, $65/each; at dcmastore.com.
6. Kate Beckinsale in DVBBeing a pal of Posh has its benefits-Beckinsale was spotted visiting a photography exhibit in flares from Victoria Beckham's DVB label. Eva Longoria and Jennifer Lopez have also worn the line.
GET KATE'S JEANS NOW
DVB flared jeans, $242; at saksfifthavenue.com.
7. Victoria Beckham in Chloe Sevigny"I hope there is something in the line that appeals to any and every kind of girl," Chloe Sevigny has said of her designs for Opening Ceremony. Indeed, Victoria Beckham looked absolutely flawless in the Big Love star's high-waisted skirt.
-
8. Amy Adams in Jovovich-HawkActress, model and new mom Milla Jovovich knows pretty. So it's no surprise that her vintage-inspired Jovovich-Hawk line (designed with partner Carmen Hawk) has earned celebrity fans like Kirsten Dunst, Joy Bryant and Amy Adams.
GET AMY'S DRESS NOW
Jovovich-Hawk smock dress, $540; at net-a-porter.com.
