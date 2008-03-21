Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars in Summer Dresses
1. Reese WitherspoonDevoted mom Reese Witherspoon proved a fashion myth-red and pink don't go together-wrong with a bold colorblock Rory Beca dress (and matching satin heels) at a store opening in L.A.
2. Kristen BellForgetting Sarah Marshall star Kristen Bell wore a strapless maxi to the L.A. premiere of her film. The Jenni Kayne dress, which Bell accessorized with Bulgari jewelry, incorporates another trend-tribal prints.
3. Mischa BartonActress Mischa Barton wore a Karta empire line minidress bedecked with geometric shapes and embellishments in Milan. The fashion week fan carried a Chloe bag.
4. Christina RicciChristina Ricci-star of Speed Racer-accessorized her Bill Blass floral dress with Manolo Blahnik pumps, a B. Romanek clutch, Bulgari gems-and a tan.
5. Kate WalshSimple, summery white is a good choice when the temperature rises. Kate Walsh's sleeveless dress is enhanced with bright orange accents.
6. Penelope CruzEvery summer wardrobe needs a little black dress. Penelope Cruz's dress is the epitome of chic-tailored, fitting, and sexy.
7. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington's strapless cocktail dress is bright and breezy and perfectly matched with her pink pumps.
8. FergieThis BCBG Max Azria dress is the perfect shape for Fergie's curvy figure. The halter neck maxi features a bejeweled empire waist and a botanical print.
9. Heidi KlumA short, strapless bright purple dress was the perfect choice for Heidi Klum. The model and presenter wore the dress, designed by Project Runway finalist Rami Kashou, to accept Us Magazine's "Style Icon of the Year" award.
10. Lauren ConradOrange and turquoise are two great colors for summer-andThe Hills star Lauren Conrad combined them both in a beaded mini dress. The designer's silver sandals took a back seat to her show-stopping dress.
11. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale wears a lot of white (it suits her dark hair and skin tone), including this feminine, drop-waist confection. The vintage-looking dress features a layered skirt that adds interest with a hemline that comes up in the front to show off a bit of leg.
12. Thandie NewtonThandie Newton likes to make fashion forward choices for her red carpet garb. This Matthew Williamson party frock is a case in point-with its ruffles and bows and lots of layers, it still manages to be modern and flattering on the british actress.
13. Paris HiltonThis pink-and-tan halter dress screams summer sophistication on Paris Hilton. The floral print, braided straps and bow-tied belt make it perfect for a garden party or wedding.
14. Kristin CavallariFor summer eveningwear, this red strapless dress is pitch perfect. Kristin Cavallari, star of Laguna Beach, paired it with gold Louboutin sandals and a simple gold cuff for a movie premiere.
15. Diane KrugerA mini is great bet if you have gams like Diane Kruger. The actress paired her bright Balenciaga mini with neutral sandals.
16. AshantiAshanti's formfitting black and white sheath managed to be modern-and classic. The songstress found the perfect accessories too-matching peep-toe heels.
