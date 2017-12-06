25 Stars Reveal Their 2017 Style Crushes

We’re always looking to the red carpet for our fashion inspiration. And as it turns out, so are the A-listers that walk the step-and-repeat themselves.
Chloë Sevigny, for instance, says during awards season she often has her eye out for fellow actresses who are willing to go big or go home when it comes to their couture choices.
“When everyone else is googling the best Oscars dresses, I’m doing it too because I love to see what people end up wearing,” she told InStyle. And just like you and I, Sevigny usually finds herself falling hard for at least one couture creation. In 2017, it was Dakota Johnson’s gold Gucci dress at the Academy Awards (below) that got her sartorial seal of approval. “Dakota looked amazing," she said. "I love when people really go for it and do something more than just a strapless, pretty princess gown. It’s just more interesting, you know?”
And Sevigny’s not alone. Pretty much all of Hollywood’s best-dressed had a quick answer when we asked them who their #1 style crush was this year.
Reese Witherspoon was enamored by Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman and her penchant for custom Calvin Klein By Appointment looks, while Priyanka Chopra and Olivia Culpo coveted practically everything Blake Lively touched. As for Elizabeth Olsen? She didn’t have to look any further than big sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley for outfit inspo.
Keep scrolling to see a list of this year's ultimate style crushes, chosen by Julia Roberts, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and more.
-
1. Chloë Sevigny ♥s Dakota Johnson
"I loved Dakota Johnson in Gucci at this year's Oscars," says Sevigny. "It was so unexpected, elegant, and beautiful, all at the same time, with a kind of throwback feel."
-
2. Sofia Vergara ♥s Jessica Biel
"I thought Jessica Biel's Emmys gown was amazing. But then again, she looks amazing in pretty much everything,” says Vergara.
-
3. Selena Gomez ♥s Gwyneth Paltrow
“Gwyneth Paltrow because her style is very sexy but still classy," says Gomez.
-
4. Gina Rodriguez ♥s Tracee Ellis Ross
"Tracee Ellis Ross slayed all year long," says Rodriguez. "She's so confident in everything she wears, and it shows. That dress she wore to the Emmys? Come on."
-
5. Mandy Moore ♥s Diane Kruger
"I'm always excited to see what Diane Kruger wears on the red carpet, and this year I thought she really had a moment at the Cannes Film Festival," says Moore. "Her dress was so beautiful."
-
6. Priyanka Chopra ♥s Blake Lively
"I love Blake Lively and her style," says Chopra. "She has this amazing, bold, and yet feminine perspective on clothes, and I just love the way she dresses."
-
7. Evan Rachel Wood ♥s Elle Fanning
"I loved Elle Fanning's Vivienne Westwood unicorn dress," says Wood. "She has such a unique style. It's playful and youthful but really sophisticated and interesting at the same time."
-
8. Elizabeth Olsen ♥s Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
"I grew up wearing my sisters' clothes, so it's easy for me to say they're my style icons," says Elizabeth Olsen. "They've taught me that classic pieces are an amazing investment."
-
9. Olivia Culpo ♥s Blake Lively
"Blake Lively always surprises," says Culpo. "She never plays by the rules. She always thinks outside the box with her outfits. She can also pull off practically everything."
-
10. Reese Witherspoon ♥s Nicole Kidman
"Nicole Kidman's dress at the Emmys this year was stunning," says Witherspoon. "Raf Simons designed it for her. He's such a beautiful artist, and I love everything he's doing at Calvin Klein, even the shoes. I want every single pair."
-
11. Zendaya ♥s Rihanna
"Literally everything Rihanna wore this year was amazing," says Zendaya. "She can do no wrong in my eyes."
-
12. Lucy Boynton ♥s Kiernan Shipka
"Kiernan Shipka has never made a wrong step," says Boynton. "Her fashion history is gold.”
-
13. Julia Roberts ♥s Diane Sawyer
"Diane is eternally chic," says Roberts.
-
14. Laura Harrier ♥ Sade
"Sade has such a distinct look—slicked-back hair, a statement lip, big hoops. It's the perfect mix of masculine and feminine,” says Harrier.
-
15. Kiernan Shipka ♥s Cara Delevingne and Elle Fanning
"It's between Cara Delevingne's Chanel look at the Met Gala and Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival," says Shipka. "Both of them have an innate sense of style that's just so full of their own personality."
-
16. Haley Bennett ♥s Nicole Kidman
"Nicole Kidman's style always tells a story," says Bennett. "Even when she's taking risks, she still looks elegant. Plus, she's so statuesque. It's amazing how well everything fits her.”
-
17. Lily Collins ♥s Cate Blanchett
"Cate's red-carpet picks never fail to surprise me because they are so edgy," says Collins. "She can rock anything from a pantsuit to a studded, feathered Givenchy gown. Her choices are ageless, and her hair and makeup are divine too.”
-
18. Julia Garner ♥s Sofia Coppola
"I think Sofia Coppola dresses amazing," says Garner. "She's such a talented filmmaker too, but her taste in clothes is really beautiful.”
-
19. Jenna Coleman ♥s Keira Knightley
"Keira Knightley has a romantic vibe, but she still has an edge to her style,” says Coleman.
-
20. Dilone ♥s Rihanna
"Rihanna. Period. She goes for it, and usually when she goes for it, she hits the nail on the head," says Dilone. "I have nothing but respect for her because she always takes it to the next level."
-
21. Bella Heathcote ♥s Kristen Stewart
"I'm consistently impressed by Kristen Stewart," says Heathcote. "I wish I could rock her red-carpet looks because she's just so cool."
-
22. Danielle Brooks ♥s Solange
"Solange is my crush," says Brooks. "I really love her style."
-
23. Zosia Mamet ♥s Julia Garner
"Right now it's Julia Garner," says Mamet. "I just finished watching Ozark and she slayed so hard.”
-
24. Julianne Moore ♥s Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
"I always like to see what the Olsen twins are wearing," says Moore.
-
25. Grace Gummer ♥s Rooney Mara
"I love what Rooney Mara does [on the red carpet]," says Gummer.