25 Stars Reveal Their 2017 Style Crushes

We’re always looking to the red carpet for our fashion inspiration. And as it turns out, so are the A-listers that walk the step-and-repeat themselves.

Chloë Sevigny, for instance, says during awards season she often has her eye out for fellow actresses who are willing to go big or go home when it comes to their couture choices.

“When everyone else is googling the best Oscars dresses, I’m doing it too because I love to see what people end up wearing,” she told InStyle. And just like you and I, Sevigny usually finds herself falling hard for at least one couture creation. In 2017, it was Dakota Johnson’s gold Gucci dress at the Academy Awards (below) that got her sartorial seal of approval. “Dakota looked amazing," she said. "I love when people really go for it and do something more than just a strapless, pretty princess gown. It’s just more interesting, you know?”

And Sevigny’s not alone. Pretty much all of Hollywood’s best-dressed had a quick answer when we asked them who their #1 style crush was this year.

Reese Witherspoon was enamored by Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman and her penchant for custom Calvin Klein By Appointment looks, while Priyanka Chopra and Olivia Culpo coveted practically everything Blake Lively touched. As for Elizabeth Olsen? She didn’t have to look any further than big sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley for outfit inspo.

Keep scrolling to see a list of this year's ultimate style crushes, chosen by Julia Roberts, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and more.