Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars in Spring Trends
1. SportyGossip Girl star Leighton Meester was in fine form in a BCBG Max Azria jersey dress. The actress dressed up the racer-back design with spectator shoes from Dior.
2. SportyAngie Harmon looked elegantly athletic in a striped dress from Chanel. Eye-popping orange accessories added extra polish.
3. SportyMolly Sims was fashionably fit in a color-block crepe dress from Tory Burch. A black clutch and slingbacks were ladylike additions to the graphic dress.
4. SportyShe's no Sporty Spice, but Victoria Beckham chose an easy shift from Pencey for an afternoon out. The star designer kept her look Posh-like with sophisticated gray accessories.
5. Printed BlousesHeidi Klum looked characteristically sexy in a sheer floral top from Giambattista Valli. The Project Runway host played with pattern, adding an embossed leather skirt.
6. Printed BlousesVanessa Hudgens gave the trend a bohemian twist in an asymmetrical chiffon shirt from Diane von Furstenberg. She accessorized the standout piece with skinny jeans and strappy sandals.
7. Printed BlousesLake Bell paired an ultra-feminine ruffled top with a high-waist skirt. A delicate floral design gave the blouse a vintage feel.
8. Printed BlousesLiv Tyler mastered '70s style in a bird-patterned blouse from Juicy Couture. Special details included subtle puff sleeves and tiny buttons.
9. EmbellishedLeighton Meester is ready for spring in a strapless Missoni dress and Sergio Rossi sandals. The colorful mismatched stones are a funky addition to the neutral number.
10. EmbellishedKerry Washington showed off her gams in a short Missoni shift with beaded fringe. The actress let the embellishment take center stage by choosing a silver bag and shoes by Roger Vivier that matched her dress.
11. EmbellishedSarah Jessica Parker sparkled in a crystal-encrusted vintage-inspired dress. The Sex and the City star accessorized her look with multiple necklaces and peep-toe pumps.
12. EmbellishedCameron Diaz showed off her fit form in an off-white dress by Bill Blass. The actress opted for minimal jewelry as the bejeweled neckline gave her look the right amount of sparkle.
13. HourglassGwyneth Paltrow proved that a minidress can pack a big punch when worn in this feminine silhouette. Her Stella McCartney showed off her legs-and her shape.
14. HourglassJessica Alba was one of the first to wear a directional design from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2009 collection. She let the exaggerated shape shine with the addition of matching crimson accessories.
15. HourglassEver fashion-forward, Cate Blanchett rocked a bell-shaped gown from Alexander McQueen. The crystal-encrusted design was made all the more wearable with the addition of a stretchy sheath.
16. HourglassMad Men star January Jones often wears waist-centric designs on her award-winning show. She gave the silhouette a modern update in an artfully embellished haute couture design from Elie Saab.
17. SafariJoy Bryant dressed up a casual print sarong with a tailored black jacket and chunky brown leather accessories. She finished the look with a bold bead necklace and oversized hoops.
18. SafariEva Longoria Parker prowled the urban jungle in a sleek safari jacket from Old Navy. The stylish actress gave the look a sexy spin with skinny jeans and cheetah-print platforms.
19. SafariLake Bell showed off her shape in a sand-hued sheath from Ports 1961. Bold primary-color accessories added extra impact to the neutral number.
20. SafariAngie Harmon wore a global-inspired pattern in a cinched-waist silhouette from Oscar de la Renta. The actress played up the print with bright white accessories.
21. TextureWith layers upon layers of fabric, Anne Hathaway's tiered ensemble by Gianfranco Ferre created a shapely-not bulky-silhouette.
22. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth isn't one to shy away from fashion-forward looks, including this silver pleated and gathered dress by Chanel.
23. TextureNicole Kidman shines in a gold lame dress by Prada. The crinkled metallic fabric makes this otherwise simple tank dress perfect for day or night.
24. TextureGinnifer Goodwin adds curves to her petite figure with a lace and ruffle dress by Camilla and Marc. Lose the tights once the warm weather is here to stay.
