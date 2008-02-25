Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars in Spring Trends
-
1. SheerStar of The Other Boleyn Girl, actress Natalie Portman, wore a sexy sheer dress designed by Rodarte on the red carpet in Berlin. The lace, black and blue ensemble was accessorized by chunky pendants and a casual up-do.
-
2. SheerMadonna's elegant black skirt and heels are given a sexy twist with a sheer bow-tied blouse. The Material Girl doesn't give too much away though-the gathers of her shirt allow just a sneak peek of her black lingerie.
-
3. SheerSophia Bush managed to combine two spring trends in one small dress. The Fashion Week It Girl wore the bright, sheer dress front row at the Catherine Malandrino show.
-
4. Global-inspiredSongstress and fashion maven Gwen Stefani looks both fashion-forward and sophisticated in an evening dress from her very own label, LAMB. The African-inspired beaded cutout on the mother-to-be's dress was pitch perfect for the occasion-Stefani was attending Madonna's benefit for Malawi at the UN.
-
5. Global-inspiredDiane von Furstenberg's full-length print dress is stunning on actress Molly Sims. The wrap-around dress was part of von Furstenberg's Spring 2008 collection, which featured many bright and cheerful global-inspired prints.
-
6. Global-inspiredThis Oscar de la Renta shift dress features a print that looks as if it's been hand-painted. Actress Jacinda Barrett wore the sleeveless dress to a Hollywood book signing.
-
7. Bright ColorsSurprise Project Runway judge Victoria Beckham made an entrance at the final runway show in a draped orange dress from Donna Karan. The budding style icon went for a monochromatic look, pairing the dress with matching sandals from Versace.
-
8. Bright ColorsAll it takes is one bold hue! Angie Harmon played up her brunette beauty in a grape sheath at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week. The stylish actress kept her look simple with a black belt, tights and pumps, and a showpiece purple clutch.
-
9. Bright ColorsGerman-born actress Diane Kruger rocked a Jil Sander dress in the hottest of pinks. The frock's simple shape let the color provide the drama, while the gray accessories were a low-key complement.
-
10. Full-skirt DressesA full-skirted dress glams up any look without making it look too formal. Scarlett Johansson chose a crimson Oscar de la Renta cocktail-length dress for a movie premiere, and teamed the low-cut silk dress with black Miu Miu pumps, fishnet tights, and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels.
-
11. Full-skirt DressesDebra Messing's long lean frame is a perfect fit for this knee-length full skirt. Chunky accessories-a belt, bag and heels-and dark smoky eye makeup keep the outfit modern.
-
12. Full-skirt DressesFriday Night Lights star Minka Kelly stood out at New York Fashion Week in a bright orange full-skirted dress. The low-cut neckline stops the knee-length dress from looking frumpy; neutral accessories let the dress take center stage.
-
13. High-waist PantsHigh-waist trousers are back and they look nothing like your Mom's pants. Actress Angie Harmon wore a tailored black pair with a feminine cream blouse.
-
14. High-waist PantsAli Larter showed off her fabulous figure with a streamlined, modern look-skinny, high-waist white pants and a crisp white short-sleeved sweater.
-
15. High-waist PantsHigh-waist jeans and a delicate pink top give January Jones a fresh, casual look. The gold buttons on the actress's trousers add subtle detail.
-
16. GoddessSinger Rihanna struck a statuesque pose in a one-shouldered goddess gown. The grey, drapey dress accentuated the young woman's curves; a gold bow and a train added detail to the back.
-
17. GoddessNew mom Nicole Richie looked like a grecian beauty (complete with columns to stand against) in a full-length gown. The cream fabric complemented Richie's blonde locks and tanned skin.
-
18. GoddessGreys, greens and brown combine in this goddess dress worn by actress Amy Smart. The same hues are repeated in the blonde's sultry makeup.
-
19. TrenchcoatsA classic beauty-Anne Hathaway chose a timeless khaki trench outside the Erin Fetherston show during New York Fashion Week. Her crimson pumps stood out when paired with the neutral topper.
-
20. TrenchcoatsNothing like a little sunshine to chase the clouds away! Mandy Moore stayed dry outside the tents during New York Fashion Week in a bright yellow trench. This season, the belted style is the topper of choice for fashion-forward stars.
-
21. TrenchcoatsLost star Evangeline Lilly dressed up a pair of jeans with a sleek trench outside of the Late Show with David Letterman. The busy actress played up her trim waist with the coat's waist-cinching belt.
-
22. Cocktail ShortsStars are switching up their eveningwear with shorts in the most luxurious of fabrics. Rihanna showed off a stunning pair of legs in short shorts designed by Matthew Williamson. She brightened up her all-black outfit with orange pumps and a brightly trimmed Kooba clutch.
-
23. Cocktail Shorts
Former Top Chef host Katie Lee Joel made the most of her gams at a screening of Marc Jacobs & Louis Vuitton during New York Fashion Week. The style star added opaque tights to her satin shorts-a perfect addition to a cold-weather ensemble.
-
24. ShirtdressesCelebrity trendsetters are buttoning up in crisp shirtdresses with plenty of style. Newly-engaged Fergie talked the talk on TRL in a safari-style shirtdress cinched at the waist with a brown leather belt. She added some edge to the demure dress with a striped headscarf.
-
25. ShirtdressesEva Longoria Parker shimmered in the front row at the Michael Kors show in a sequined minidress from the designer. Although Longoria Parker pulled off the sparkling frock during the day, she could just as easily sport it for a night on the town with husband Tony Parker.
-
26. ShirtdressesFellow designer Nicky Hilton showed her support for Alice + Olivia in a plaid dress from the line. Hilton gave the look a downtown spin with opaque black tights and short boots.
-
27. FloralsThere's nothing prim about this print-Drew Barrymore went bold in a little marigold and black dress from Gucci. Besides a cinch-belt from the label, she accessorized with opaque tights.
-
28. FloralsPretty in Prada-Big Love star Ginnifer Goodwin looked perfectly feminine in a hour-glass dress in a delicate print. She kept the look modern with simple pumps and long, loose hair.
-
29. FloralsCarrie Underwood let her hair down at the Grammys in a floor-sweeping Zuhair Murad dress with a beaded waist. She matched her clutch to one of the gown's many riotous colors.
-
30. BlazersThe easiest way to get a put-together look? A structured blazer. Big Love star Chloe Sevigny dressed down a metallic minidress with a long jacket. The oversized topper put all attention on her amazing legs.
-
31. BlazersSarah Jessica Parker put a twist on a traditional suit with a tuxedo blazer worn with bleach-spattered pinstriped pants. The Sex and the City star gave her arty ensemble extra edge with a patterned cutoff T.
