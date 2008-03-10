Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars in Spring Accessories
1. Jessica SimpsonPlayful bright colors are everywhere this spring. Wear a vivid top or dress, or jazz up basic black with a colorful shoe or bag. Jessica Simpson chose a big, buttery yellow hobo for a casual night out in L.A.
2. Mischa BartonMischa Barton's black opaque tights were punctuated by pink satin heels-the actress and follower of fashion wore the shoes with a bright purple dress while in Paris for Fashion Week.
3. Rachel WeiszEnglish rose Rachel Weisz teamed a wide red belt with a tailored grey dress at a movie premiere in New York. The actress and mother-of-one kept her makeup demure-leaving the limelight to her bright accessory.
4. Angie HarmonTake a cue from nature with floral adornments. Angie Harmon wore an oversized, attention-grabbing cocktail ring with a spring dress for a feminine look.
5. Salma HayekNew mom, actress and producer Salma Hayek showed off her decolletage with a sparkly flower-shaped necklace at an appearance in Hollywood.
6. Elizabeth BanksActress Elizabeth Banks dressed up in a pair of spring ankle-strap sandals enhanced with suede petals and leaves. The actress paired them with a one-shouldered dress for a movie premiere.
7. Kate HudsonExotic embellishments add color and interesting detail to any outfit. Kate Hudson accessorized her red, ruffled bikini with a turquoise cuff while on holiday in Miami.
8. Mischa BartonMischa Barton tamed her long blond locks with a brown leather headband adorned with beads and shells, for an exotic, but casual look.
9. Eva MendesActress Eva Mendes kept a blue spring dress casual by adding brown tribal-inspired flats and a soft leather bag.
10. FergieCrystals add sparkle to any outfit-red carpet or dressed-down casual-this spring. Fergie carried a crystal-embellished clutch at the pre-Grammys party. The singer teamed her bag with another spring trend-florals.
11. Nelly FurtadoNelly Furtado drew attention to her cheekbones with modern see-through earrings at the Grammy Awards. The translucent crystal drops were paired with a heavy gold necklace and a strapless dress.
12. Anne HathawayActress Anne Hathaway went for show-stopping crystal earrings too. She showed off the large crystal drops at a human rights gala in Los Angeles.
