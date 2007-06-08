Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars in Shorts
-
1. Jennifer AnistonA relaxed Aniston walked the Malibu beach on Memorial Day in a well-worn pair of cutoffs. Show off your own tan with jean shorts from Free People in a light wash.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$58; at freepeople.com
-
2. Kelly RipaRipa was one glam mama in a trim-fitting pair of cargo shorts worn with wedges. These khaki cargos from La Redoute will give you the look.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$16.99; at us.redoute.com
-
3. Nicole RichieRichie explored the Dior store in a McQ jumpsuit. Her romper is sold out, but you can score a look-alike from French Connection. Don’t forget a leg-lengthening pair of Louboutins, amp#224; la The Simple Life star.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$148; at fcusbuymail.com
-
4. Kate BosworthBosworth chose knee-length jean shorts for a day of shopping in N.Y.C. She kept the look simple with a smock top and Chloae flats. Pick up a pair of Blue London shorts with spandex for a similarly snug fit.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$34.50; at victoriassecret.com
-
5. Beyonce KnowlesKnowles was vacation-ready in France in a loose pair of short shorts worn with a Catherine Malandrino top. Get your own ladylike look with adjustable Istanbul shorts from Bop Basics.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$119; at shopbop.com
-
6. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow showed off two of Hollywood’s longest legs in a trim pair of black shorts worn with ballet flats. Let your own gams loose with shorts from NY amp Company.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$19.50; at nyandcompany.com
-
7. Jessica AlbaAlba attended an afternoon event in Beverly Hills in a crisp pair of long shorts worn with a blue ruffled shirt. Sele cropped pants will give you a similar work-ready look.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$29.48; at dillards.com
-
8. Sheryl CrowThe singer celebrated Mother's Day in L.A. in a neat pair of white shorts worn with a nautical-inspired babydoll top. These sailor-friendly bermudas from Wet Seal are a perfect match.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$24.50; at wetseal.com
-
9. Vanessa MinnilloMinnillo went classic prep in plaid shorts for a shopping trip in Beverly Hills. The madras roll-up short from American Eagle Outfitters will give you a similar Ivy League look; a pair of tanks in coordinating colors will complete the outfit.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$17.80; at forever21.com
-
10. Maggie GyllenhaalGyllenhaal took a Sunday afternoon stroll in N.Y.C. wearing a pair of cuffed khaki shorts, embroidered shirt and wide-brimmed hat. Put your own statement pieces on display with vintage-inspired shorts from Charlotte Ronson.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$132; at revolveclothing.com
-
11. Rebecca GayheartGayheart hit a movie premiere wearing slim, black Bermudas with an off-the-shoulder top and round-toe heels. You'll look sleek and sophisticated with extended shorts from Alice + Olivia.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$98; at shopbop.com
-
12. Ashlee SimpsonThe singer went for a grocery run in dark denim cutoffs worn with a fitted plaid shirt and a status bag. Be your own stylish food shopper in jean shorts from Old Navy.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$19.50; at oldnavy.com
-
13. Hilary DuffDuff donned Miu Miu hot pants for a visit to TRL. Her designer togs aren't available online, so snag a pair of satin shorts from Target instead.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$14.99; at target.com
-
14. Lindsay LohanLohan dodged the paparazzi in carbon-colored denim Deener shorts worn with an embroidered top and red flats. Get Lindsay’s stylish look with the Deener Sloucher shorts.
BUY LINDSAY’S SHORTS NOW
$130; at daszign.com
-
15. RihannaRihanna exited her Paris hotel in an ooh-la-la Sweetheart romper from Seven for All Mankind. Lucky for all of us, her en Franamp#231;ais chic is just a click away.
BUY RIHANNA’S SHORTS NOW
$109.90; at nordstrom.com
-
16. Mischa BartonBarton played up these J amp Company pinstriped shorts with a Roberto Cavalli jacket and Thomas Wylde boots. Get her look with the J amp Company Beverly shorts in the Tornado wash.
BUY MISCHA’S SHORTS NOW
$165; at jandcompany.com
-
17. Nicky HiltonHilton channeled classic Chanel chic in a slim striped top worn with black short shorts. Get her look with the Polished shorts from White House/Black Market.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$78; at whitehouseblackmarket.com
-
18. Naomi WattsThe pregnant actress kept her cool in N.Y.C. in comfortable (and practical) cargo shorts. If you’re expecting during these hot summer months, try a pair of bermudas from A Pea in a Pod.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$115; at apeainthepod.com
-
19. Rachel BilsonBilson walked her dog Thurman in a pair of mid-length roll-up shorts (Thurman was clad in a skull and crossbones leash). Get some O.C. style with these look-alike Marc by Marc Jacobs stretch shorts.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$148; at saksfifthavenue.com
-
20. Tyra BanksBanks supported her friend Kimora Lee Simmons by donning KLS shorts for the designer’s fashion show. Get a similar look with cuffed shorts from SampD.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$68; at nordstrom.com
-
21. Paris HiltonHilton went shopping in herringbone knickers worn with a coordinating cap. Get the newsy look with wool-blend shorts from Parameter.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$93.99; at bluefly.com
-
22. Kate MossThe model/designer shared a laugh with a friend in London while wearing zip-front shortalls. Get her street style with the Juicy Couture hooded romper in black.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$138; at swayandcake.com
-
23. FergieThe Black Eyed Pea visited Pastis in N.Y.C. wearing hot pants in an understated gray. Try Walter’s pleated shorts with a trendy high-waist for some Fergalicious style.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$144; at couturecandy.com
-
24. Eva LongoriaThe face of Bebe Sport wore a romper by the label at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Her puff-sleeved shortalls aren’t available online, but you can pick up a white pique jumper from American Apparel.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$38; at americanapparel.net
-
25. Heather GrahamGraham wore indigo denim short shorts for a night out on the town in N.Y.C. Try the sophisticated after-dark look with high-rise shorts from Silence amp Noise.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$68; at urbanoutfitters.com
1 of 25
Jennifer Aniston
A relaxed Aniston walked the Malibu beach on Memorial Day in a well-worn pair of cutoffs. Show off your own tan with jean shorts from Free People in a light wash.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$58; at freepeople.com
BUY ONLINE NOW
$58; at freepeople.com
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM