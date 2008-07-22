Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars' Shoe Advice
1. Sarah Jessica Parker"Hemlines change, but you don't have to participate. Go for the wow factor with bags and shoes."
2. Scarlett Johansson"Usually I wear flats, but on the red carpet I always wear heels to look ladylike."
3. Julia Stiles"If you wear sandals in New York, your feet will get dirty. Try flats. Rafe makes some cute and comfortable ones."
4. Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon"I take photos of my shoes and tape them to boxes. Finding the right shoes is so easy."
5. Halle Berry"I could walk from Montana to L.A. in Gunmetal shoes. They look good and are comfortable."
6. Sandra Bullock"Sexy boots can complete an outfit the way a shoe can't."
7. Jennifer Love Hewitt"For special events, wear comfortable shoes under the longest dress possible."
8. Sarah Michelle Gellar"Your gait changes when you wear Christian Louboutin shoes. No clomping around!"
9. Rachael Leigh Cook"I have tiny feet, so I wear shoes with extended or pointy toes so everything looks in proportion, especially in photos."
10. Zoe Saldana"A stylist told me that belts and shoes don't have to be the same color. You can mix and match."
11. Melora Hardin"I always put 'dance rubber' soles on new shoes to keep from sliding and to protect them."
12. Vanessa Williams"The worst thing is to sit in a dress or shoes that aren't you. You're fake if you feel uncomfortable."
