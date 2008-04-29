Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Stars' Pretty Summer Makeup
1. Kate HudsonFor sun-kissed skin, bronzer can be a girl's best friend. "I feel that everyone should have some kind of bronzer, according to their skin shade," says celebrity makeup artist Leslie Lopez. She used Guerlain Terracotta power to give Kate Hudson's fair skin a tanned look and compliments it with subtle colors. "Colors are great for the summer," said the makeup artist, who added Dior Blush in Peachy Keen, Lorac lip polish (try Pink Ice), and a flirty eye consisting of Estee Lauder Signature Silky Eyeshadow Duo in Black Moon (use the gray shade as the inner highlighter), to suit the actress’s coloring. To find your best bronzer, test out shades in a place with natural lighting; the point is to avoid looking like there’s too much on.
BUY ONLINE NOW: Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder, $42; sephora.com
Dior Blush in Peachy Keen, $38; neimanmarcus.com
Lorac Lip Polish, $18; drugstore.com
Estee Lauder Signature Silky Eyeshadow Duo in Black Moon, $25; esteelauder.com
2. Kate BosworthStill, bronzing isn't the only option for the summer, says Pati Prema, the makeup artist behind Kate Bosworth's effortless beauty. Instead of metallics, Prema used sheer pinks to add a warm flush to Bosworth's porcelain skin. Dior Addict High Shine Lipstick in Sheer Rose made Bosworth's lips shine and DiorShow Powder in Catwalk Pink added color to her cheeks. "This type of rosy cheek is healthy and very summery," Prema says. Use gold tones on the eyes too-the rich hue works on most skin colors as an eye shadow. Prema used the palest gold in the Dior 5-Colour Eyeshadow in Golds compact on Bosworth, applying the shade with a wet brush so it was strong on the center of the lid and inner corner of the eye.
Dior Addict High Shine Lipstick in Sheer Rose, $25; sephora.com
DiorShow Powder in Catwalk Pink, $41; sephora.com
Dior 5-Colour Eyeshadow in Golds, $54; sephora.com
3. Joy BryantTo get Joy Bryant's gorgeous glow, Lancome makeup artist Tarek Abbas focuses on hydrating and perfecting the star's skin. After moisturizing, use a powder like Lancome Dual Finish all over the face with a fluffy brush to create a matte effect, then warm the skin with a bronzer-Abbas used Lancome's limited-edition Star Bronzer compact on Bryant-and highlighting brush to create a natural look. When working with bronzing powers, use the tip of brush making quick circular motions on the cheek, skin and nose. "During the summer this is the perfect look because it's light and fresh and the colors and textures enhance the natural beauty of anyone," said Abbas. If you're using bronzer on darker skin, try Lancome's #3 brush which provides a lighter application.
BUY ONLINE NOW: Lancome Dual Finish, $36; lancome-usa.com
Lancome Star Bronzer, $50; lancome-usa.com
Lancome Highlighting brush #3, $27; lancome-usa.com
4. Natasha BedingfieldA great compliment to fresh-faced summer skin is a touch of color on the lips. To flatter Natasha Bedingfield's healthy looking skin, Lancome makeup artist Tarek Abbas finished her look with a coral pout. "Use soft hues, saving bolder shades for the fall," Abbas suggests for summer, and when applying gloss to the lips make sure to keep the center of the lips a bit lighter than the rest of the pout. To make the singer's lips appear irresistibly kissable, Abbas applied a mixture of Lancome Caribbean Crush Color Fever Shine and Summer Nights Color Fever gloss resulting in a touch of color that pops.
BUY ONLINE NOW: Lancome Retractable Lip Brush, $24; lancome-usa.com
Lancome Caribbean Crush Color Fever Shine, $25; lancome-usa.com
Lancome Fever Gloss in Summer Nights, $23; lancome-usa.com
5. Lucy LiuFor rooftop parties on warm summer nights, a smoky eye is a great compliment your cocktail dress. "A smoky eye always brings attention to your face," said makeup guru Scott Barnes. "It creates drama and is perfectly suitable for any complexion." To draw attention to Lucy Liu's sparkling eyes, Barnes mixed his Scott Barnes Urban Legend Illumineye eye shadow with Versailles Eye Ice, and lined the eyes with a black pencil liner. Says Barnes, "this look works great in the summer with your hair pulled back and with it you don't need to wear a lot of makeup."
Scott Barnes Illumineye eye shadow in Urban Legend, $20; bloomingdales.com
Scott Barnes Eye Ice in Versailles, $25; drugstore.com
6. Kristen BellA little makeup can go a long way in the sweltering summer. To achieve Kristen Bell's clean look, focus on one feature to emphasize and don't pile on the products. "Although we played up Kristen's eyes, everything else is still light and subdued," said the actress's makeup artist Mai Quynh. "The pastel frosted eye shadow gives a soft effect that ties into the notion that summer makeup shouldn't be overdone." Quynh used the light blue color in Kevyn Aucoin Eyeshadow Palette in #6 to make Bell's eyes sparkle and added Make Up For Ever Khol eye pencil in 5K, and Ardell Individual Lashes in Medium and Short for a touch of red-carpet drama (an addition that guarantees a great nightime eye). Whether or not you choose to play up the eyes, use waterproof mascara or eyeliner to avoid smudging as the day-and heat-rolls on.
BUY ONLINE NOW: Kevyn Aucoin Eyeshadow Palette in #6, $55; drugstore.com
Make Up For Ever Khol eye pencil in 5K, $17; sephora.com
Ardell Individual Lashes, $4; drugstore.com
7. America FerreraTo give America Ferrera a flawless face that still looks real, makeup artist Vanessa Scali starts by spotting Bobbi Brown Stick foundation with a brush (only to the areas that need it) and then blends with her fingers. To achieve a summertime glow, the makeup artist uses Armani's Fluid Sheer #2 to the cheek and brown bones. "It's light, ultra sheer, and will leave you looking radiant-not made up,” Scali says. A natural looking eye adds the finishing touch: Lancome Effacernes concealer is applied under the eyes and Stila Eye Shadow Trio in Gold Glow is applied to the lids for a soft golden effect. To add definition Rimmel Soft Kohl Eye Liner in Jet Black is applied on the upper eyelid slong with a few generous coats of DiorShow mascara in black.
BUY ONLINE NOW: Bobbi Brown Foundation Stick, $40; bobbibrowncosmetics.com
Stila Eye Shadow Trio in Gold Glow, $26; sephora.com
Lancome Effacernes concealer, $27; lancome-usa.com
Rimmel Soft Kohl Eye Liner in Jet Black, $4; drugstore.com
Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer #2, $55; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com
8. Lauren ConradThe trick to pulling off Lauren Conrad's fresh face without looking washed out? "Slightly pumping up your cheeks while really defining your eyes with a strong line and lashes," says the reality TV star's makeup artist Amy Nadine. To create the lush lashes the star loves, Nadine applied individual false lashes and then coated four times on top and twice on the bottom with Mark Make it Big Mascara in Raven. If you aren't comfortable with individual lashes, use a lash strip. And contrast the bold eye with a subtle lip: "A lot of us think we need to switch to a lip gloss in summer but I love a sheer lipstick in a classic pink, rosy-red or peachy coral applied with my finger," says the makeup artist. Apply a nude blush like Mark Blush in Cameo Glow on the apples of cheeks. and to illuminate the face without the hyper shine of a gloss, try a tinted lip balm like Mark Sheenstick Hook up Lip Balm in Angelic.
BUY ONLINE NOW: Mark Good Glowing Custom Pick Powder Blush in Cameo Glo, $6; avon.com
Mark Make It Big Lash Plumping Mascara in Raven, $6; avon.com
Mark Sheenstick Hook up Lip Balm in Angelic, $5; avon.com
9. Cameron DiazFor Cameron Diaz's natural beauty look, "switch from foundation to a tinted moisturizer, or boycott it altogether and just use a primer," says Amy Nadine. Using fewer products keeps the skin alive and not overwhelmed, but no matter how much makeup you put on don't forget to up the sun block! "Thanks to technology, SPF can be found in most products from moisturizers, lipsticks and foundations so always apply a product that has SPF in it before heading out into the sun, especially in the summer when you spend larger amounts of time outside," says makeup artist Tarek Abbas.
Lancome Bienfait Multi-Vital SPF 30 Cream, $43; nordstrom.com
Amore Pacific Moisture Bound Refreshing Hydra-Gel, $100; neimanmarcus.com
10. Leighton MeesterLooking healthy, fresh and radiant is the key to summer skin. More tips from the pros: "Skin should be clean and not super dewy, because most likely dewiness will be added throughout the day from perspiration," says Mai Quynh. "Cheeks stay on better with powder blush or bronzer during summertime heat." Avoid makeup meltdowns by keeping face products to a minium. Blotting skin throughout the day may be easier for your skin to take than powder, but if you must update makeup with powder use a brush, not a sponge which will make coverage heaver, suggests Tarek Abbas. If you want lips to be the main focus, like Leighton Meester’s, lipgloss or creamy lipsticks both work best during the summer. Dior Addict Gloss in Pink Liberty adds a deep shine for a plump looking pout.
Shu Uemura Glow On Blush, $21; sephora.com
Boscia Fresh Blotting Linens, $10; sephora.com
Dior Addict Ultra-Gloss Reflect, $25; neimanmarcus.com
